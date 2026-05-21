Medplus Health zooms 11% as Q4 profit jumps 25% YoY; revenue up 24%

Medplus Health Services shares zoomed 11.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,020.35 per share. However, at 10:01 AM, Medplus Health’s share price pared some gains, but was still up 8.67 per cent at ₹995.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 75,596.27.

The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 results. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Medplus Health reported a net profit of ₹63.97 crore , as compared to ₹51.32 crore a year ago, up 24.6 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,864.39 crore, as compared to ₹1,509.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 23.5 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹107.63 crore, as compared to ₹80.33 crore, Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 5.8 per cent against 5.3 per cent a year ago.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE MedPlus Health Services is a pharmacy retail chain, founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, a doctor-turned-entrepreneur who serves as Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer. The company was established with the vision of building a trusted pharmacy brand that offers genuine medicines while improving value for customers through technology-driven supply chain efficiencies.

MedPlus operates over 5,000 stores across 800-plus cities in 10 states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh — making it one of the most geographically diversified pharmacy retailers in India. The company employs over 28,000 permanent full-time employees across its operations.

Beyond retail pharmacy, MedPlus has a diversified business model spanning wholesale distribution, manufacturing, and contract manufacturing of private label pharmaceutical, wellness, and FMCG products, import, and full-fledged diagnostic centres. Its omni-channel platform allows customers to access its services through physical stores as well as digital channels, including medicine ordering via WhatsApp — reflecting its focus on technology-led customer convenience.