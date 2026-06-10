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Home / Markets / News / Meesho gains 5% in trade amid heavy volume; Jefferies initiates 'Buy'

Meesho gains 5% in trade amid heavy volume; Jefferies initiates 'Buy'

The buying on counter came after Jefferies initiated coverage on Meesho with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹225 and amid large trades

Meesho

Photo: Reuters

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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Meesho shares gained 4.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹174.65 per share, after Jefferies initiated coverage on Meesho with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹225 and amid heavy volumes. At 9:25 AM, Meesho share price pared some gains but remained up 1.35 per cent at ₹169.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 73,898.29.

Meesho block deal details

At around the same time, on BSE, 3.7 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 121.3 million shares were traded. According to data compiled by Bloomberg. 87.5 million shares were traded in multiple block deals. 
 

Why is Jefferies upbeat on Meesho?

Investment thesis

Meesho is building a scale-led value commerce platform anchored in affordability, discovery, and logistics efficiency, targeting price-sensitive, largely non-metro users. Unlike search-led, brand-heavy peers that tilt toward higher average order value (AOV) users and categories, Meesho's proposition is discovery-led, assortment-rich, and structurally low-cost — expanding its total addressable market (TAM).
 
The platform's four-sided ecosystem of users, sellers, logistics, and content drives a growth flywheel. Increasing order density improves assortment and pricing, while logistics optimisation lowers fulfilment costs — supporting sustained, volume-led growth, as reflected in 264 million annual transacting users (ATUs) and over 2.5 billion orders.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Zero commission model and asset-light logistics

Meesho's zero seller commission framework drives simplicity and transparency, enabling rapid onboarding, including first-time online merchants. The asset-light logistics model — combining captive platform Valmo with third-party partners — keeps costs competitive, feeding into lower pricing for consumers. The brokerage describes this as an everyday low price via an everyday low cost (EDLP via EDLC) approach.

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Technology and AI at the core

Technology and AI are central to discovery, conversion, and cost control. Key tools include PRISM — a recommendation engine — Vaani, a voice AI tool, and GeoIndia LLM for address resolution. These improve engagement, reduce friction, and enhance logistics efficiency across the platform.

Monetisation

Revenue is services-led, driven by fulfilment, advertising, and seller tools rather than commissions. Advertising contributes approximately 3 per cent of NMV, with adjacencies including content commerce and Meesho Mall providing scalable, high-margin levers without diluting the value proposition. Monetisation is deliberately back-ended, with a focus on first expanding the TAM.

Financials

The brokerage forecasts approximately 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across gross merchandise value (GMV), net merchandise value (NMV), and revenues over FY26-30, with exit Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of approximately 3 per cent and further upside to approximately 5 per cent at steady state. Recent quarters were impacted by logistics capacity constraints — which are now behind — and should support margin improvement. 
 
Meesho carries no inventory or receivables, resulting in negative working capital. The business is expected to turn free cash flow positive by FY28, with a net cash balance sheet.

Key risks

The brokerage flagged high cash-on-delivery (CoD) dependence, logistics disruption, and regulatory and macroeconomic headwinds as key risks.
 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Meesho Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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