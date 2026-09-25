Friday, September 25, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Meesho's valuation woes prompt Nomura to assign 'Reduce' tag; stock down 5%

Meesho's valuation woes prompt Nomura to assign 'Reduce' tag; stock down 5%

At the current price, Nomura said that Meesho trades at a premium to Eternal and Swiggy, despite their higher NMV growth and cash-cow food delivery businesses.

Meesho share price target

Meesho's premium valuation prompts Nomura to initiate coverage with 'Reduce' rating

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meesho share price target: Shares of e-commerce platform Meesho came under pressure on Friday after Nomura initiated coverage with a ‘Reduce’ rating, citing its premium valuation to other ecommerce
platforms.
 
The brokerage has set a target of ₹167 on the stock, implying a downside of 28 per cent from the previous close of 233.
 
On the bourses, Meesho shares touched an intraday low of ₹220.40, down 5.4 per cent, in early morning deals.
 
Meesho, which made its Dalal Street debut in December 2025, has more than doubled from its IPO price of ₹111. So far in 2026, the stock has gained 23 per cent.
 

Also Read

ESDS share price

ESDS shares hit 5% lower circuit as Q1 PAT halves; up 310% from IPO price

German Green Steel IPO review

Analysts 'neutral' on German Green Steel IPO despite attractive valuations

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above23,050; PB Fintech, OFSS top MidCap losers

whirlpool

Whirlpool of India zooms 33% in 3 days; what's driving stock price?

NSE shares dip on day 2 of listing, brokerages back long-term growth story

NSE shares dip on day 2 of listing, brokerages back long-term growth story

 
As of 10:40 AM, Meesho shares were trading 4.5 per cent lower at ₹222.35, compared with a 0.04 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
 
According to Nomura, unlike most other platforms, Meesho has an asset-light model where it does not own the inventory or fulfilment assets. Its key USP is its industry-low fulfilment cost leveraging its in-house Valmo platform. Its use of AI to improve user experience has been a key driver behind the rapid user growth. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Nomura expects Meesho's net merchandise value (NMV) to grow at a CAGR of around 23 per cent over FY27-30F, driven initially by user acquisitions, followed by higher frequency in the later years.
 
The brokerage expects logistics spread and advertising revenue to rise from 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent of NMV in 1QFY27 to 2.8 per cent and 5 per cent in FY30F. This could drive adjusted Ebitda margin from -1.2 per cent in 1QFY27 to 2.9 per cent in FY30F.
 
However, the current share price of Meesho leaves little room for
error. Third-party logistics (3PL) disruptions and intensifying competition could create headwinds on margin improvement.
 
"While Meesho has an early-mover advantage, we think both Amazon and Flipkart will try to increase their presence in QC and VC as these segments are growing faster than overall ecommerce," Nomura said, adding that the recent relaunch of Shopsy by Flipkart is a step in this direction. Amazon Bazaar is also targeting the value-commerce segment.
 
Nomura also expects greater overlap between value commerce and quick commerce, as quick-commerce platforms expand beyond groceries and increase their geographic presence.
 
At current price, Nomura said that Meesho trades at a premium to Eternal and Swiggy, despite their higher NMV growth and cash-cow food delivery businesses.
 
"Meesho is a direct play on the fast growing online value commerce in India. However, it trades at a significant premium to other platforms (such as Eternal and Swiggy), which we believe exhibit higher growth profiles in the quick commerce business," the brokerage  said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

More From This Section

Ola Electric share price

Ola shares snap 4-day rally, crash 9% ahead of board meet to raise funds

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Asian shares steady as bond selloff lifts US yields to two-decade highs

Stocks to watch: PB Fintech, MCX, NSE, Inox Green, Waaree Energies, Dr Lal

Stocks to watch: PB Fintech, MCX, NSE, Inox Green, Waaree Energies, Dr Lal

F&O picks today

F&O: Analyst suggests bear, bull spreads on Bank Nifty, Canara Bank

insurance

Irdai's draft distribution norms could put insurance volumes at riskpremium

Topics : The Smart Investor Meesho Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets buzzing stock

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:12 AM IST