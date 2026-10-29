Meesho shares gain 2% as Q2 loss narrows, CM expands; brokerages upbeat

Meesho share price: Shares of e-commerce firm Shares of e-commerce firm Meesho Ltd rose over 2 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a narrower loss for the September quarter (Q2FY27).

The stock touched an intraday high of ₹232.50 on the NSE within minutes of the opening, extending its gains for a third consecutive session.

However, the stock pared its gains and was trading 0.7 per cent lower at ₹226.10 as of 9:40 AM. More than 3.5 million shares changed hands in the first 25 minutes of trade.

Meesho Q2FY27 results

During Q2 of FY27, Meesho reported a narrowing of loss to ₹132.4 crore, compared with a loss of ₹411.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew by about 34 per cent to ₹4,131.5 crore in the quarter under review, up from ₹3,073.6 crore posted in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The adjusted Ebitda loss was ₹170 crore, with margins at -1.3 per cent of net merchandise value (NMV).

NMV grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,911 crore, while placed orders increased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 819 million.

The Annual Transacting Users grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 284 million in Q2, while annual purchase frequency increased 7 per cent to 10.4 transactions per user. First-time buyers grew 16 per cent Q-o-Q, the company said.

The company said that its festive-aligned NMV grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y over the 90 days preceding Dussehra.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meesho Mall, now home to approximately 1,800 brands, recorded 81 per cent Y-o-Y NMV growth, with growth reaching 89 per cent in Tier 3+ cities.

Contribution margin expands to 6%

Contribution margin (CM) expanded to 6 per cent of NMV, compared with 4.6 per cent in the previous quarter, supported by logistics efficiencies and improved platform monetisation.

Marketplace Revenue from Operations grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,120 crore, driven by stronger advertising monetisation and better matching of seller demand with consumer intent, the company said in a filing.

As of September 30, 2026, Meesho had a cash balance of ₹7,048 crore, the filing showed.

Jefferies hikes Meesho share price target

Post-earnings, Jefferies has retained a 'Buy' rating on Meesho shares and raised the target price to ₹285 from ₹240.

Jefferies said that it sees significant monetisation optionality (ads, logistics, adjacencies) that should aid Meeho's margin expansion and profitability over the medium term.

It said that Q2 CM hit a multi-quarter high of 6 per cent, largely driven by logistics efficiencies (RTO, order density, network redesign & Valmo efficiencies). The management remains confident of a 25 per cent NMV CAGR through FY31, with steady margin improvement.

According to Jefferies, management remains confident in demand, with all-time-high festive traffic & better-than-expected festive sales, although watchful of macro given pressures from higher input & fuel prices.

It expects server costs to normalise by Q4FY27 and sees 25 per cent NMV CAGR through FY26-31. H2 losses from new initiatives are expected to remain within a ₹200 annual cap.

MOFSL keeps 'Buy' on Meesho

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated a 'Buy' call on Meesho, with a revised target of ₹265.

The brokerage believes Meesho’s asset-light model with negative working capital and improving unit economics makes for a unique combination of a scaled platform business with a long runway for growth and potential margin inflection.

It models around 25 per cent NMV CAGR over FY26-31, driven by ATU additions and rising platform adoption. Higher ad monetisation and normalising logistics spread should help drive CM to ~7.8 per cent by FY31, while operating leverage should enable break-even in FY28, with Ebitda margin rising to around 4 per cent from -1 per cent in Q2FY27.

Re-rating ahead?

Elara Capital said that a consistent trajectory towards break-even and subsequent margin expansion will be key drivers behind any re-rating.

The brokerage has retained a positive bias given Meesho's asset-light business model and sees potential for healthy free cash flow generation. It sees attractive return ratios once steady-state profitability is achieved. It has kept earnings estimates largely unchanged, with an Accumulate rating and a target price of ₹270.

"Healthy revenue growth opportunity is the key driver. We remain positive on Meesho's long-term potential," Elara said.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.