Meesho shares worth ₹900 cr change hands in SoftBank arm's mega block deal

The Nifty 50 posted its highest close since September 10 on Wednesday as Brent crude slipped below $100 a barrel on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, with metal stocks and Bajaj Finance driving the gains. It was also the day when the market absorbed block deals worth more than ₹2,700 crore across seven stocks.

Nearly ₹900 crore of Meesho’s shares were sold on Wednesday in a block deal just a day after a UBS report gave the fashion retailer a “Buy” rating. About 3.86 crore shares at ₹233 each were exchanged in the deal, marking the second major liquidity event for the stock this month following Softbank's previous offloading of its stake for ₹1,650 crore.

RPS WOS II LLC, led by ex-Softbank managing partner Kabir Misra, sold ₹899.7 crore, marking 0.84 per cent of its stake in the deal, while the Government of Singapore and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were the two biggest buyers, purchasing ₹307.5 crore and ₹179.9 crore, respectively.

Meesho’s stock closed 1.6 per cent lower on the NSE at ₹236.37 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s close of ₹240.19.

The UBS report said that Meesho's focus on value commerce in a low-income yet digitally savvy market like India opens a sizeable growth opportunity. It projected Meesho’s net merchandise value (NMV) to grow at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to FY31, benefiting from an expanding user base (592 million by FY31 versus 264 million in FY26) and increased order frequency (from 10 to 16). With ad revenue at 5-6 per cent of NMV, the bank estimated a contribution margin and adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of 6.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively, by FY30.

“While the block deals may create some near-term supply overhang, they are secondary transactions and do not alter our fundamental outlook on Meesho, which continues to benefit from user-led scaleup, an expanding seller ecosystem, logistics efficiencies, and monetisation of ad revenues,” said Kunal Bajaj, research analyst at Choice Institutional Equities.

Highlighting the company's strong financial momentum, the UBS report noted: "We see Meesho's expanding ad monetisation and lower logistics cost per order as key drivers of operating leverage, accelerating its trajectory towards sustainable profitability."