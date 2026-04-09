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Home / Markets / News / Meesho shares zoom 13% on huge volumes; Equirus says buy for 15% upside

Meesho shares zoom 13% on huge volumes; Equirus says buy for 15% upside

Meesho, which reported widening of loss in Q3FY26 to ₹490 crore, had made its Dalal Street debut in December 2025. At CMP, Meesho shares are up 55 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹111.

Meesho share price today

Meesho shares zoom 13% on huge volumes

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Meesho share price today: Shares of e-commerce company Meesho defied the market selling and zoomed nearly 13 per cent in intraday trade. Building on the previous session's gains, the stock opened on a flat note and went on to make a high of ₹172.28.
 
As of 1:20 PM, Meesho shares were seen trading northward, with a gain of 8.5 per cent at ₹165.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As per exchange data, today's trading activity saw a multifold rise in volumes. A total of 50 million shares of the company changed hands, compared with the previous day's total traded quantity of just 4.5 million.
 
 
On the BSE, Meesho shares traded 8.5 per cent higher at ₹165.65 with spurt in volume by more than 5.57 times.
 
Meesho, which reported widening of loss in Q3FY26 to ₹490 crore, had made its Dalal Street debut in December 2025. At CMP, Meesho shares are up 55 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹111.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates    Meesho share price target

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Meanwhile, Equirus Securities has initiated coverage on Meesho with a 'Buy' rating, saying its unique model of targeting price sensitive consumers and small sellers offer a strong growth potential. The brokerage has assigned a target of ₹190 on Meesho, implying an upside of 15 per cent from the CMP.
 
The report said that The SoftBank-backed e-commerce company's strategy of focusing on low-ticket, and high-volume transactions has enabled it to build a scalable business model centred on affordability and wide product assortment.
 
"Growth is volume-led rather than ticket-led - creating a durable engine that brand-focused horizontal marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart find difficult to replicate at scale. Its zero-commission model lowers seller entry barriers, enabling wide low-ticket assortment and sustaining price leadership," the brokerage said.
 
The brokerage expects Meesho's net merchandise value (NMV) to grow at a 26 per cent CAGR, and adjusted Ebitda margins reaching 4.3 per cent over FY25-FY30E. 
 
"Meesho combines scale, rapid growth and capital efficiency – a rare combination within India’s consumer internet sector," analysts at Equirus Securities said.     ========================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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