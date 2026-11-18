The Nifty Metal index declined 2 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, tracking a fall in global commodity prices on firm US dollar.

The Nifty Metal index, which tracks the performance of companies operating in the metal and mining sectors, declined 1.93 per cent to 12,288 as of 11:55 AM on Wednesday.

At the last check, 13 of the 15 index constituents were trading in the red, with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) leading the losses. The counter fell 4.5 per cent to ₹163.50. Vedanta Aluminium Metal and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) followed, declining more than 3 per cent each to ₹383 and ₹310.70, respectively.

Hindustan Zinc, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel, and Hindalco Industries dropped between 2 per cent and 3 per cent to trade at ₹534.45, ₹2,673.80, ₹420.80, ₹1,110.50, and ₹906.30, respectively.

Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and APL Apollo Tubes were also trading lower, with losses ranging between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE On the other hand, Lloyds Metals and Energy and Jindal Stainless were the only two constituents trading in positive territory.

Why are metal stocks falling?

Analysts said that metal stocks were under pressure due to a decline in global commodity prices, as a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates, and AI-related demand weighed on the appeal of non-yielding assets. Notaby, gold prices fell nearly 2 per cent, while copper declined 1.5 per cent to a five-month low. Aluminium prices dropped 2 per cent to their lowest level of 2026. This, Nitant Darekar, research analyst at Bonanza, said, had dragged Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO and heavyweight Hindalco.

For metal producers, Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital Market, said that lower prices directly impact realisations and operating leverage. However, many base-metal prices remain above year-ago levels, suggesting that year-on-year earnings growth may remain intact even as sequential momentum slows. "The selloff in the metal pack is primarily a reaction to commodity-price movements and broader macroeconomic sentiment," Rajesh said. "A soft China October data, a dollar near a 19-month high and rising Fed hike expectations are weighing on demand. At the same time, LME copper stocks have swelled to about 3.2 lakh tonnes," he said, adding that a multi-week correction in domestic long steel prices weighed on Tata Steel and SAIL in trade."The selloff in the metal pack is primarily a reaction to commodity-price movements and broader macroeconomic sentiment," Rajesh said.

Nitant added that view remains cautious on metal until "China demand revives and Fed signals soften, though tight physical aluminium supply limits downside.".