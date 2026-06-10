Metal shares trade weak; Hindalco, Hind Zinc, Vedanta slip up to 4%

Metal shares today

Shares of metal companies were under pressure, falling up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market.

The Nifty Metal index fell nearly 2 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past six trading days, the Metal index underperformed the market by falling 6 per cent, as compared to 0.44 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

However, despite a 6 per cent decline in the past six trading days, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the Nifty Metal index has outperformed the market by soaring 14 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 10.5 per cent.

At 11:26 AM on Wednesday, the Nifty Metal index was the top sectoral loser down 0.88 per cent, as against 0.60 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel, however, erased intra-day losses, and were trading up to 2 per cent higher on the NSE.

Why are metal stocks under pressure?

According to media reports, China's steel exports declined by 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 10.3 MT in May 2026 with cumulative exports in CY26 on YTD basis reaching 44.6 MT (down by 8 per cent YoY).

While the continued YoY decline in Chinese steel exports is encouraging, it witnessed a 9 per cent sequential increase, potentially driven by higher export opportunities arising from the absence of Iranian steel in key markets. Going forward, lower Chinese steel production and exports ease import pressure on the domestic market, thereby supporting domestic steel price stability, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Going forward, profitability of metal companies are expected to remain robust in Q1FY27, supported by firm aluminium prices amid West Asia conflict led supply disruptions, expansion in VAP portfolio, higher backward integration, and strong domestic demand from sunrise sectors such as EVs and renewables. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The brokerage firm remains positive on the domestic steel sector, with Tata Steel as a preferred pick, supported by ongoing capacity expansions, restructuring initiatives in Europe, and a strong focus on cost optimisation.Going forward, profitability of metal companies are expected to remain robust in Q1FY27, supported by firm aluminium prices amid West Asia conflict led supply disruptions, expansion in VAP portfolio, higher backward integration, and strong domestic demand from sunrise sectors such as EVs and renewables.

Systematix Institutional Research view on metals & mining sector

The January to March quarter (Q4FY26) reflected a broad-based improvement across the metals and mining coverage universe, driven by stronger realizations, volume growth and operating efficiencies.

Primary steel producers delivered a strong quarter, with Tata Steel benefiting from higher standalone profitability and narrowing UK losses, JSW Steel reporting higher realizations, capacity ramp-up and an expanded growth roadmap towards 62mt capacity by FY32, while SAIL outperformed on inventory liquidation, operational efficiencies and higher dispatches, resulting in a sharp margin recovery.

Non-ferrous companies delivered the strongest earnings growth across the coverage universe, led by Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc, which benefited from higher commodity prices, production growth, lower costs and expansion projects, while Hindalco’s India operations remained resilient despite weaker Novelis performance and NALCO faced pressure from lower alumina realizations and rising input costs.

Overall, improving steel spreads, favorable commodity prices, ongoing capacity expansions and infrastructure-led demand remain key earnings drivers, while realization trends, raw material costs, export recovery and project execution will determine the sector’s medium-term trajectory. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.