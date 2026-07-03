Metal stocks gain up to 4%; Systematix backs Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless

Metal stocks remained in demand on Friday, rising up to 4 per cent as they extending gains for a second straight session. The Nifty Metal index was among the top performing sectoral indices, rising over 1.3 per cent in the morning deals. The index has advanced more than 2.5 per cent in the past two sessions.

Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital, said that despite global macro uncertainties and volatility across commodity markets, the metal sector continues to demonstrate resilience through disciplined execution, healthy demand trends, and improving profitability. Individually, NALCO was the top gainer, trading 3.6per cent higher at ₹344.15, followed by Tata Steel Vedanta Ltd , and Hindustan Zinc -- up more than 1.5 per cent each at ₹190.80, ₹280.30, and ₹539, respectively. Other constituents like Hindalco (₹962.25), Hindustan Copper (₹500.50), Jindal Steel (₹1,058.20), Jindal Stainless (₹698.30) gained more than 1 per cent each.Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital, said that despite global macro uncertainties and volatility across commodity markets, the metal sector continues to demonstrate resilience through disciplined execution, healthy demand trends, and improving profitability.

He said the Street has seen reasonable profit booking in base metal prices, especially after the US-Iran conflict eased. The sharp rally witnessed earlier is now cooling off, and most base metals are approaching their support levels, particularly aluminium and zinc, which had risen significantly.

ALSO READ: HCL Tech rallies 6% | Adani Enterprises slips 2% | Bank of Baroda slips 4% From a near-term perspective, Gaurav expects a 5–8 per cent bounce from current levels. "Traders can consider these stocks for the short term. We also remain bullish on the metal sector from a medium- to long-term perspective, with National Aluminium and Hindalco as our top picks," he said.

Meanwhile, Systematix Research has said that it remains structurally positive on the long-term growth outlook for India’s integrated steel and stainless steel (SS) sectors, supported by robust domestic demand, increasing value addition, import substitution, premiumisation and greater raw material integration.

It said that structural trends and initiatives favour large integrated producers with scale, cost leadership and the ability to capture incremental demand.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts; Nifty around 24,350; Union Bank share price tumbles 7% India remains the world’s fastest growing major steel market, underpinned by sustained infrastructure investments, rapid urbanisation, manufacturing expansion and rising per-capita steel consumption. Finished steel consumption has grown at ~7 per cent CAGR over FY19-FY26, while installed steelmaking capacity has expanded to 220 mt, with the National Steel Policy targeting 300 mt by 2030.

"These trends provide a multi-year demand runway and support continued capacity additions across the industry," the brokerage said.

India is also the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of SS, with domestic demand growing at

8-9 per cent annually - well ahead of global growth.

"Increasing penetration across railways, metros, water infrastructure, process industries, construction, renewable energy and consumer applications continues to broaden the addressable market and enhance the sector’s structural growth profile," Systematix Research said, while initiating coverage on Jindal Steel and Jindal Stainless with 'Buy' for targets of ₹1,338 and ₹869, respectively.