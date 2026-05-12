Metal stocks shine in weak market: Hind Zinc, Vedanta up 4%; top picks here

Metal stocks to buy: Metal stocks today defied the market weakness to gain up to 4 per cent in trade, with Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc emerging as the top gainers. The Nifty Metal index, which reflects the performance of 19 metal and mining sector companies, jumped more than 1 per cent to make a high of 13,076.65, significantly outperforming the frontline Nifty 50 index, which slipped 0.94 per cent.

The Nifty Metal index is less than 2 per cent away from the 52-week high of 13,256.20, touched on May 7, 2026. The index has climbed 16 per cent in 2026 so far, as against nearly 10 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Among the individuals, Hindustan Zinc was the top gainer as it advanced 3.4 per cent to trade at ₹650.30 as of 12:15 PM, followed by Vedanta, which was up 3 per cent at ₹307.15.

Why are metal stocks rising? Analysts said that the metal space is once again showing renewed strength after a healthy consolidation phase. They said that strong metal prices will help support or boost the company’s profits going forward. Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, said that Sector-wise, the analyst said that he recommends investors use any dips to accumulate quality stocks in the metals sector. Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the rally in metal stocks are driven by a combination of global commodity strength, China recovery expectations, falling inventories, and renewed infrastructure optimism across major economies. Also, supply-side pressures continue in several commodities due to energy costs, mining disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainty. "That is keeping prices of steel, aluminium, copper, and non-ferrous metals relatively supported despite broader market weakness," he said. Hindustan Copper (₹586.80), Hindalco (₹1,050), Tata Steel (₹215), National Aluminium Company (₹398), and NMDC (₹87.85) were up in the range of 1 to 3 per cent.Analysts said that the metal space is once again showing renewed strength after a healthy consolidation phase. They said that strong metal prices will help support or boost the company’s profits going forward. Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, said that Sector-wise, the analyst said that he recommends investors use any dips to accumulate quality stocks in the metals sector.

Brokerage firm 360 ONE Capital noted that India’s steel sector has witnessed a robust increase in domestic steel prices, driven by lower imports and better demand, turning India into a net exporter in 2HFY26 from being a net importer since FY24. Total finished steel production for 4QFY26 grew by 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas consumption demand grew by 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by improving demand trends on account of higher restocking activities in the domestic economy.

Nifty Metal index: Technical view, top picks

Among the key themes, Ponmudi said that companies linked to copper, aluminium, speciality steel, and integrated metal operations may remain better positioned. His preferred picks from a medium-to-long-term perspective are Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, and Hindustan Zinc. Systematix said that it continues to prefer names with better growth potential and incremental margin expansion levers. NMDC and Welspun Corp are top picks followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, and Hindustan Zinc. According to Vatsal Bhuva, technical analyst at LKP Securities, said that the Nifty Metal index continues to hold its bullish structure, while a hidden bullish divergence on RSI indicates continuation of the ongoing uptrend and possibility of a fresh breakout move. "A breakout above the 13,200 mark could trigger the next leg of buying momentum in the index. On the downside, support for the index is placed near the 12,850–12,900 zone, where its 20 DMA is aligned with the recent swing low," the analyst said.

"Overall, the technical structure suggests that momentum within the metal pack remains intact, and the sector could continue to witness buying interest in the coming sessions," Bhuva said.

Metal sector outlook Hariprasad K, SEBI registered research analyst and founder of LIvelong Wealth, said that a weaker rupee has supported the sector by improving export realisations, while elevated prices in copper, aluminium, and silver continue to strengthen sentiment. Bhuva added that Hindustan Zinc (target price ₹720, support ₹630), Hindustan Copper (target price ₹560, support ₹560), and Hindalco (target price ₹1,130, support ₹1,000) are his top picks from the metal space.

The outlook for metal sector for CY2026 remains constructive, he said, adding that India’s infrastructure push, urbanisation, and manufacturing expansion are expected to keep domestic metal demand strong, while improving realisations could support margin recovery despite higher input costs.

Hariprasad added that among the key picks, Tata Steel and Hindalco remain well-positioned due to strong volume growth and favourable global pricing trends. Hindustan Zinc is also emerging as a key beneficiary of the rally in silver prices, while Vedanta continues to attract attention amid its demerger-related developments.

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Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities said that they expect companies across the metals, mining, and steel pipes segment to post a strong set of numbers in the coming quarters, owing to favorable commodity prices and a seasonally strong demand quarter.Notably, prices of base metals, precious metals, and critical minerals saw an uptick during the March quarter fueled by supply disruption, global uncertainties, geopolitical unrest, and trade tensions.