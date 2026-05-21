Metro Brands shares gained 5.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,102 per share. However, at 10:38 AM, Metro Brands’ share price pared some gains, but was still up 4.49 per cent at ₹1,091.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 75,464.44.

The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 results . In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Metro Brands reported a net profit of ₹118 crore, as compared to ₹95 crore a year ago, up 23.5 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹773 crore, as compared to ₹643 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 20.3 per cent.

Check detailed Q4 results here The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹238 crore, as compared to ₹198 crore, Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 30.8 per cent against 30.7 per cent a year ago.

According to the filing, Q4FY26 growth was driven by festive and wedding season demand, supported by a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates for footwear below ₹2,500.

READ | Grasim rises 5% to 52-week high on strong Q4; analysts back growth roadmap During the quarter, the company opened 47 new stores. This was offset by 5 store closures for the quarter. Ecommerce sales (including omni-channel) grew by 53 per cent, contributing to 12.2 per cent of the revenue (compared to 9.5 per cent in Q4 FY25).

ICICI Securities has maintained ‘Add’ on Metro Brands stock, trimming the target to ₹1,100 from ₹1,150. The brokerage said Metro’s Q4FY26 performance reinforced the view that execution quality within the business remains relatively stronger than the broader discretionary demand environment. While category demand continued to stay mixed, Metro continued to benefit from premiumisation, disciplined store expansion, a healthy own-brand mix, and one of the strongest profitability profiles within organised footwear retail. Encouragingly, newer growth levers such as Fila, Foot Locker, and MetroActiv are scaling gradually, helping diversify the portfolio beyond the core business.

However, BIS-related supply disruptions across select global brands and relatively elevated working capital levels remain near- term monitorables. Nevertheless, steady omni-channel scaling, calibrated capital allocation, and healthy margin resilience continue to strengthen confidence in Metro’s medium-term earnings visibility.

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