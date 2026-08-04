MF buyers lose out, redeemers gain as CAS anomaly distorts NAVs

MF NAVs are calculated using the closing prices of their underlying stocks on the exchange with higher trading volumes, which in most cases is the NSE. Hence, the NAVs got inflated to the extent of the last-minute surge in select stocks that have moved to the new closing price session (CAS) framework.

Compared with their levels at 3.15 pm, the Nifty 50 rose another 0.82 per cent by the close. The Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 — widely tracked benchmarks for large-cap and flexi-cap funds — gained 0.76 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 0.36 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 was largely unchanged as most of its constituents are not part of the closing auction framework, which currently covers only stocks with listed futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Nifty 50 index funds, which are the largest category within the index fund space with assets under management (AUM) of around ₹88,000 crore, saw a net inflow of about ₹42 crore on Monday. This net inflow data excludes a couple of schemes, including the largest scheme — Nippon India Nifty 50 Plan — as their latest AUM data had not been updated till press time.

The impact on active funds would have varied depending on their portfolios. Schemes with larger allocations to stocks such as Titan, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv — which saw the biggest jump during the CAS — would have witnessed a bigger change in NAVs than their benchmark indices.

Chief executive officers at five fund houses told Business Standard that Monday's subscriptions and redemptions would be processed at the applicable day-end NAVs, in line with the prevailing framework.

"Mutual funds have to value portfolios using the official closing prices. Whatever the exchange closing price is, that becomes the NAV. Market inefficiencies do occur, but they usually even out over time. A one-day distortion may look significant, but over a three- to six-month period it is unlikely to have a material impact on investors," said one of the CEOs.

They expect Monday's anomaly to be a one-off and see the divergence narrowing going forward.