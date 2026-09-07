MFs place heavy bets on fresh offerings; ICICI Pru, SBI lead allocation

Indian mutual funds (MFs) are placing high-conviction bets on newly listed companies. Logistics platform Shadowfax Technologies and media tech player Amagi Media Labs have emerged as the most bought stocks by asset managers. Capitalising on post-listing momentum, heavy institutional flows have gravitated towards these two counters, led by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund leads the top-tier individual allocations in absolute money terms, committing ₹1,019.6 crore to Shadowfax Technologies. The position gives the fund house a 6.95 per cent stake in the logistics firm, which carries a market capitalisation (mcap) of ₹14,680 crore and has surged 136.44 per cent since its debut. Ownership in Shadowfax remains concentrated among premier asset managers, with Nippon India Mutual Fund holding an additional ₹360.9 crore position (a 2.46 per cent stake) and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund holding ₹232.0 crore (1.58 per cent).

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund has secured the single-largest stake among top institutional investors. The country’s largest fund manager holds a dominant 7.65 per cent stake in Amagi Media Labs, valuing its investment at ₹968.8 crore against the company’s ₹12,660.55 crore market valuation. Amagi has yielded strong returns for early institutional backers, advancing 61.51 per cent post-listing. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also maintains exposure to the cloud broadcast firm, holding a ₹212.2 crore stake (1.68 per cent), while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund owns ₹300.9 crore stake (2.38 per cent).

Beyond the two headline stocks, fund managers are demonstrating distinct strategies spanning broad-based institutional crowding and targeted smallcap accumulation. Sedemac Mechatronics has emerged as the most institutional-heavy counter among recent listings, featuring in the top positions of four major funds — SBI, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and HDFC — each commanding between 2.04 per cent and 2.86 per cent of the company. Conversely, funds are making selective, high-weight plays in smaller firms, reflected in Bandhan Mutual Fund taking a 4.98 per cent stake in Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, and Kotak Mahindra holding 4.67 per cent in MV Electrosystems.