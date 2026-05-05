MFs share in NSE listed companies hits new high; FIIs at 14-year low: PRIME

The share of Domestic Mutual Funds (MFs), through which mostly individual investors invest indirectly, in companies listed on NSE reached yet another all-time high of 11.46 per cent as on March 31, 2026, the eleventh consecutive quarter of an increase. MFs had 11.10 per cent share as on December 31, 2025, as per primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group.

Meanwhile, the share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) further declined to a 14-year low of 16.13 per cent as on March 31, 2026 from 16.60 per cent as on December 31, 2025.

MFs continued to narrow the gap with FIIs with the gap in their share declining by a huge 83 basis points in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 to reach just 4.67 per cent. The gap has nearly halved in the last two years alone from 9.34 per cent as on December 31, 2023. At its peak, the gap was 17.14 per cent on March 31, 2015 with FII share at 20.70 per cent and MF share at just 3.56 per cent, the study shows.

NSE 52 Week High Share | NSE 52 Week Low Share | Stock Market Updates However, the share of individual investors (retail and High Net Worth Individual (HNI) combined) in companies listed on the NSE declined to a 5-year low of 9.11 per cent as on March 31, 2026, down from 9.28 per cent as on December 31, 2025. While the share of retail investors came down from 7.25 per cent to 7.12 per cent, the share of HNI investors decreased from 2.03 per cent to 1.99 per cent during the quarter. Individual investors were net sellers to the tune of ₹13,134 crore during the quarter.

Further, the share of private promoters decreased to a 9-year low of 40.58 per cent as on March 31, 2026. Over the last 4 years alone, their share has fallen by a huge 464 basis points from 45.22 per cent on December 31, 2021.

According to Haldea, the balance of ownership continues to tilt inward, reinforcing the market’s growing at manirbharta (self-reliance), with MFs alone set to overtake FIIs in the coming quarters. This trend started with demonetisation in 2016, accelerated during Covid years and has further increased in the last year and a half due to geopolitical issues and valuation concerns of FIIs, amongst others.

MFs flush with retail money coming through systematic investment plans (SIPs), invested ₹1.42 trillion during the quarter on a net basis with FII outflows at ₹1.31 trillion. FIIs made net outflow of ₹1.41 trillion in secondary market and inflow of ₹10,019 crore in primary market.

ALSO READ: CAMS shares surge 9% in weak markets on Q4 show; dividend announcement On the back of the rise in the share of MFs, and after having already overtaken FIIs in the quarter ending March 2025, the share of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also reached yet another all-time high of 19.24 per cent as on March 31, 2026, up from 18.72 per cent as on December 31, 2025, with a net investment of ₹2.51 trillion during the quarter. DIIs include MFs, banks, insurance companies and alternative investment funds (AIFs).

According to Haldea, for years, FIIs had been the largest non-promoter shareholder category in the Indian market with their investment decisions having a huge bearing on the overall direction of the market. This is no longer the case. DIIs along with retail & HNIs have played a strong countervailing role with their combined share reaching an all-time high of 28.34 per cent as on March 31, 2026. While FIIs continue to remain an important constituent, their stranglehold on the Indian capital market has come down.

ALSO READ: Defence stocks: HAL, GRSE, Apollo Micro gain up to 3% in weak market DIIs increased their allocation most to Healthcare (from 6.19 per cent of their total holding as on December 31, 2025 to 6.93 per cent of their total holding as on March 31, 2026) while they decreased their allocation most to Information Technology (8.45 to 7.55). FIIs increased their allocation most to Commodities (7.27 to 8.07) while decreasing their allocation most to Financial Services (31.85 to 30.75), the study shows.

There were 35 companies in which the trinity of Promoters, FIIs and DIIs both increased their stake during the quarter.