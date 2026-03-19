Mid, smallcap indices bleed; HPCL, Voltas, Swiggy, Dixon fall up to 5%

Mid and smallcap indices were under pressure on Thursday, March 19, amid a subdued market sentiment. At 10:35 AM, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 2.08 per cent at 55,119.35 levels, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was lower by 1.70 per cent at 15,904.05 levels.

Overall, the Indian equity market was trading sharply lower, dragged by rising crude oil prices, hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary and escalating US-Iran conflict. The US Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signalled just one rate cut this year, while warning of higher inflation and ongoing uncertainty due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The decision came after an 11-1 vote to hold rates at 3.50-3.75 per cent, with Chair Jerome Powell noting that progress on inflation has been slower than expected.

The BSE Sensex declined 2018 points or 2.6 per cent to an intra-day low of 74,685.52. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 596.85 points or 2.51 per cent to a day’s low of 23180.95.

Rajesh Palviya, head of research at Axis Securities, said, for India, the key variable remains sustained dollar strength, which could exert pressure on the rupee and potentially revive FII outflows, particularly in debt markets.

"India’s domestic growth fundamentals continue to provide a cushion against global rate volatility. However, rate-sensitive emerging markets may face intermittent headwinds as expectations of rate cuts in 2026 get deferred. In this environment, investors should brace for elevated volatility, focus on quality exposures, and closely monitor crude oil prices, which remain the critical link between geopolitical risks and India’s inflation and current account trajectory," he said.

Top Midcap index losers:

On the Nifty Midcap 100, Hindustan Petroleum stock was the top loser, down 4.35 per cent at ₹334.35 per cent. Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), including BPCL and Indian Oil, as Brent crude oil futures for May delivery climbed 5 per cent to hit a high of $112.82, taking a three-day rise to 12.58 per cent.

This comes after Iran attacked several energy facilities across the Middle East in response to a strike on its South Pars gas field.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said a sharp rise in crude oil prices, with Brent crude moving toward the $109–$120 per barrel range, has reignited inflation concerns, especially for energy-importing economies like India.

"The spike in crude has also weighed heavily on the Indian rupee, which is hovering near the ₹92 mark against the US dollar. Adding to the pressure, persistent FII outflows continue to amplify weakness in domestic equities," he added.

Ponmudi added that the undertone remains bearish and highly event-driven. Geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, and currency pressure are likely to keep volatility elevated and downside risks active in the near term.

Among others, KPI Technologies, Godrej Properties, SBI Cards, Voltas, IDFC First Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, Dixon Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Fortis, Prestige Estates, Swiggy, and AB Capital fell over 3 per cent each. Out of 100 constituents, 95 stocks were trading in the red.

Top Smallcap index losers

In the Nifty Smallcap 100 basket, NBCC (India) was the top loser, falling more than 5 per cent to ₹83.90. Among other Smallcap names, International Gemmological Institute, Brigade Enterprises, Sagility, PCBL Chemical, Aditya Birla Real Estate, JBM Auto, Cholamandalam Financial, Trident, Five-Star Business Finance, Aster DM Healthcare, NCC, and Aarti Industries declined over 3 per cent each. Out of 100 constituents, 95 stocks were trading in the red.