Redington, NCC & 3 SMID stocks may soar up to 23%: Rohan Shah, Asit C Mehta
Mid-, small-cap stock ideas: Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates sees up to 23% upside potential in NCC, Zydus Wellness, Aarti Industries, VTL and Redington.
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Top midcap, smallcap stock ideas by Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited.
Zydus WellnessLast close: ₹513
RedingtonLast close: ₹219
The stock has been in a strong structural uptrend since 2022, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Rising prices accompanied by robust volumes indicate sustained buying strength. Historically, the stock has repeatedly taken support near the 61.8 per cent retracement level of its previous upswing before resuming its upward trajectory. Recently, the stock rebounded from the same support zone while holding above the rising trendline, signaling a possible continuation of the prevailing uptrend. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹200 for upside targets of ₹245–₹250. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
NCCLast close: ₹167
The stock has remained under pressure since late 2024 and has corrected over 64 per cent from its record high levels. Recently, the stock staged a strong rebound after finding support around its multi-year polarity zone (previous resistance turning into support), which coincides with the Monthly 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the stock has formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern, supporting the positive bias. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹156 for upside targets of ₹185–₹192 levels.
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Vardhman Textiles (VTL)Last close: ₹605
Aarti IndustriesLast close: ₹485
The stock has registered a breakout from a potential Double Bottom pattern, indicating a possible trend reversal. The breakout has been accompanied by strong volume activity and supportive momentum indicators, reinforcing the bullish setup. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed its short- and medium-term moving averages, suggesting improvement in the overall trend and complementing the positive price structure. One can consider buying with a stop-loss below ₹450 for an upside target of 550 levels. (Rohan Shah, Technical Analyst, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited (Or ACMIIL Research)) Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Midcap smallcap stocks Midcap smallcap Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Trading calls Stock ideas Redington (India) Aarti Industries NCC Zydus Wellness stocks technical analysis technical charts Vardhman Textiles Market technicals
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 8:24 AM IST