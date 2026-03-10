Middle East crisis to boost defence demand; Motilal Oswal favours 4 stocks

Defence stocks: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to drive higher global defence spending as nations prioritise security and military preparedness, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Amid this, India’s defence sector is well-placed to gain from stronger domestic procurement as well as growing export opportunities, supported by the government’s focus on indigenisation and the country’s expanding presence in global arms markets.

However, the brokerage pointed that near-term challenges may arise from supply chain disruptions, particularly in sourcing specialised components and imported subsystems, which could impact execution timelines for certain defence platforms.

The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Astra Microwave Products with target prices of ₹520, ₹5,500, ₹1,800, and ₹1,150, respectively. It has a 'Neutral' rating on Zen Technologies with a target of ₹1,400.

Rising global defence demand

According to MOFSL, rising geopolitical tensions could lead to higher global demand for defence equipment, including missiles, air-defence systems, surveillance technologies, and electronic warfare solutions. In fiscal year 2025-25 (FY25), the Middle East accounted for about 26 per cent of global arms imports, and this share could rise further. Along with NATO’s push for higher defence spending by member nations and increased budget allocations by the Indian government, analysts believe the total addressable market (TAM) for domestic defence companies could expand. This may benefit Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries India, Astra Microwave Products and Zen Technologies.

Supply chain disruption is a key risk

Analysts said India depends heavily on Israel for critical defence components, with nearly half of the country’s air defence and sensor imports sourced from there.

"India’s purchases from Israel are concentrated in advanced components and platforms for missiles, loitering ammunition and precision strike weapons; also air defence systems and sensors for radars and optical systems," the brokerage said.

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt the supply chain for these essential components.

Higher defence capex boosts AoN approvals

The Union Budget 2026 has raised defence capital expenditure by 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.2 trillion in FY27BE, providing strong funding visibility to support the large pipeline of AoN approvals cleared so far in FY26. So far, AoNs worth over ₹7 trillion have been approved across multiple platforms and systems. These approvals are expected to convert into tenders, contract awards, and execution over the next 2–2.5 years, ensuring a steady inflow of orders for defence manufacturers, the brokerage said.

Additionally, management commentary across key defence companies points to strong visibility for order finalisation over the next 15-18 months, backed by large, named programs at advanced stages.

Strong order inflows boost the defence sector

According to MOFSL, defence PSUs have entered the final stretch of FY26 with healthy year-to-date inflows. Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) have secured capital contracts worth ₹20,600 crore, ₹69,400 crore, and ₹5,400 crore, respectively.

Among the private players, Astra Microwave Products has seen steady inflows, with orders worth ₹290 crore received during Q3FY26. ZEN Technologies also revived its order book in Q3FY26 with ₹600 crore in new contracts, followed by an additional ₹350 crore in January 2026. The company is also expected to receive a simulator order worth ₹600 crore in FY26.

Updated DAP 2026 to boost indigenisation

MOSFL said the government’s revised Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 promotes indigenisation and technology ownership. Key changes include streamlined procurement categories, higher indigenous content (50 per cent to 60 per cent) in Buy (Indian-IDDM), single-vendor provisions for certain tech, retention of critical design data and upgrade rights, and enhanced support for startups, MSMEs, and innovation programs like Make and iDEX with assured orders and reduced development risks. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.