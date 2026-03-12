West Asia crisis weighs heavy on L&T; m-cap erodes by ₹60,843 cr

Shares of infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have been under pressure since the start of the West Asia crisis. During Thursday’s trade, L&T shares extended losses for the second straight session, falling 2.6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,737.05 on the BSE.

As per ACE Equity data, L&T shares closed in the red in six of the nine trading sessions between February 26 and March 11. During the period, the stock declined as much as ₹442.3 apiece, or 11 per cent, eroding nearly ₹60,843.29 crore, or 10 per cent in market capitalisation after the US and Israel jointly launched joint strikes on Iran.

L&T’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,27,994.10 crore at the close of March 11, down from ₹5,88,837.39 crore on February 27, when the stock was trading at ₹4,280.55, data showed.

At last check on Thursday, the stock was trading 1 per cent lower at ₹3,800, with a market capitalisation of ₹5,23,626.53 crore.

L&T shares have come under pressure over worries that the escalating Middle East conflict could ‌disrupt the company's projects in the region, ultimately impacting its financial performance.

The recent selling in L&T, Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital said, reflects investor concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and the company’s exposure to the Middle East.

"L&T derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Gulf region and government-led infrastructure projects there. When geopolitical tensions escalate, it creates uncertainty around project execution and spending," he said. L&T order book

Notably, L&T has exposure to the Middle East through its hydrocarbon, infrastructure and energy engineering businesses, with the region contributing a large share of its international order book. According to CLSA, the Middle East accounts for a lion’s share of the company’s total order inflow, contributing around 33-35 per cent of overall flows.

At the end of the third quarter (December 31, 2025), L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹7.33 trillion, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y. Out of this, international orders constituted 49 per cent of the overall order book.

Alone in the third quarter, L&T bagged orders worth ₹1.35 trillion (₹1.35 lakh crore), up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, out of which international orders accounted for 49 per cent, at ₹0.66 trillion (₹66,488 crore). L&T stock: Should you buy?

Sharma, however, remains optimistic on the outlook of the company and said that the correction in L&T presents a buying opportunity as long-term prospects remain intact. He believes that the same developments could work in the company’s favour as reconstruction activity will follow in the coming quarters.

"Companies like L&T are well placed to secure rebuilding contracts in the coming quarters. In that sense, L&T's order inflows will only increase. Given that L&T is a blue-chip company and has seen a sharp correction, the counter appears to be reasonably priced. The decline offers a potential opportunity for long-term investors," he said.

"Those who do not own L&T may consider adding it to their portfolio, while existing investors may use these dips to accumulate. Nonetheless, L&T is a stock worth holding in a portfolio," the analyst added. =========================

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.