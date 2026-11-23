Milky Mist share price: Shares of dairy company Milky Mist gained nearly 5 per cent on Monday, defying the stock market selloff, amid a bullish coverage call from JM Financial on its strong margins, proven track record, and reasonable valuation versus peers.

Milk Mist's share price hit the day's high of ₹339.35 on the BSE, gaining 4.9 per cent against the last close of ₹310.85. This is despite a 1.5 per cent decline seen in the benchmark Sensex in today's session.

The recently-listed stock has multiplied investors' wealth over a short span of time. Milk Mist's shares, which debuted in August this year, are up 142 per cent over the IPO price of ₹140 apiece.

Trading volumes on the counter also remained high today, with 1.9 million shares having changed hands so far on BSE and NSE combined. As of 2.35 pm, the scrip was up 4.82 per cent at 339.

Why is JM Financial bullish on Milky Mist?

Milky Mist started off as a milk trading company, and has since expanded into value-added dairy products (VADP) whilst competing against state co-operative behemoths as well as large private players.

Years of efforts and focus on VADP translated to a sales/EBITDA CAGR of 28 per cent/33 per cent over FY16–26, sharply ahead of overall industry growth and peers in the food/dairy segment.

VADP is a large and attractive opportunity commanding an estimated market size of ₹6tn with the organised segment accounting for 28–30 per cent of the market and growing at ~11 per cent CAGR—excluding Ghee/skimmed milk powder (SMP), CAGR is 14 per cent.

"Large TAM, increasing demand for protein-based nutrition products combined with Milky Mist’s comprehensive portfolio, brand recognition, capacity expansion investment and strengthening distribution infrastructure provide comfort on the growth runway along with future sustainability of industry outperformance," said JM Financial.

Over FY23–26, milk procurement price increased at a 3.7 per cent CAGR. However, a favourable product mix—faster growth in high-margin segments—and Milky Mist’s ability to effect price hikes yielded best-in-class realisation/litre (~₹79) in FY26, growing at a higher CAGR of 4.5 per cent over FY23–26. This resulted in superior margin delivery to peers.

"With consumer awareness about health on the rise, we expect demand for Milky Mist’s portfolio to remain strong. We bake in a sales CAGR of ~31 per cent led by a ~29 per cent CAGR in core (paneer, cheese, curd) and scale-up in new engines (yogurt/ice-cream). Scale leverage along with lower interest cost (debt reduction) should drive higher EBITDA/EPS CAGR of ~37 per cent/62 per cent over FY26–29E," said the brokerage.

On the valuation front, Milk Mist is trading at PEG of <1x, similar to other dairy peers and lower than large F&B peers (PEGs of 2.4–4x). This, JM Financial said, does not fully reflect its superior execution and healthy growth outlook.

It initiated coverage at ADD with a target price of ₹360 (11.1 per cent upside potential) based on 45x Dec’28E EPS.