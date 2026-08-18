Milky Mist makes a sweet debut as shares list at 18% premium over IPO price

Milky Mist share price listing: Milky Mist Dairy Food shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, delivering a listing gain of nearly 18 per cent to IPO investors over the issue price of ₹140.

Post-listing, the stock extended its gains, hitting the 10 per cent upper circuit of ₹181.45 on the BSE. The packaged food company's shares opened at ₹165 apiece on both the NSE and BSE, marking a gain of ₹25, or 17.86 per cent, over the issue price.

At the listing price, Milky Mist Dairy Food commanded a market capitalisation of ₹12,702.42 crore, according to BSE website.

The ₹1,553 crore IPO (price band ₹133-140 per share) was subscribed 56.12 times. The company attracted bids for 4,59,04,22,836 shares against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 155.83 times. The non-institutional investors booked their segment 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times.

Milky Mist IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to ₹125 crore.

Ahead of IPO, Milky Mist had raised ₹465.30 crore from anchor investors.

Milky Mist's mainboard issue was the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd. Milky Mist: About the company

The company has announced that proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, expansion and modernisation of the company's manufacturing facility at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure. The firm will also deploy funds towards setting up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt and cream cheese plants, besides installing ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.