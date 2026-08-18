Milky Mist makes a sweet debut as shares list at 18% premium over IPO price
Milky Mist share price: The packaged food company's shares opened at ₹165 apiece on both the NSE and BSE, marking a gain of ₹25, or 17.86 per cent, over the issue price.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Milky Mist share price listing: Milky Mist Dairy Food shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, delivering a listing gain of nearly 18 per cent to IPO investors over the issue price of ₹140.
The packaged food company's shares opened at ₹165 apiece on both the NSE and BSE, marking a gain of ₹25, or 17.86 per cent, over the issue price.
Post-listing, the stock extended its gains, hitting the 10 per cent upper circuit of ₹181.45 on the BSE.
At the listing price, Milky Mist Dairy Food commanded a market capitalisation of ₹12,702.42 crore, according to BSE website.
The stock's debut also surpassed grey market premium (GMP) estimates, which had indicated a listing gain of around 14-15 per cent for investors. Milky Mist: Should you buy after listing?
Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, said that Milky Mist's strong 33.6 per cent revenue CAGR, expanding margins and ~32 per cent RoE, along with its leadership in the value-added dairy segment, support its premium positioning. Temasek-backed Jongsong Investments invested ₹482 crore in the pre-IPO round at ₹139.76 per share for a ~5.2 per cent stake, providing additional validation to the company’s growth prospects and IPO valuation.
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However, at around 85x FY26 earnings, valuations remain significantly higher than the dairy sector average of ~52.5x P/E. While the premium is supported by its FMCG-like margins and value-added product mix, the strong listing may lead to some profit-booking, she said. "Our view remains positive on the business, but investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels. Hold with a stop-loss of ₹150 and consider adding on meaningful dips," Nyati said. Milky Mist IPO details
The ₹1,553 crore IPO (price band ₹133-140 per share) was subscribed 56.12 times. The company attracted bids for 4,59,04,22,836 shares against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 155.83 times. The non-institutional investors booked their segment 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times.
Milky Mist IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to ₹125 crore.
Ahead of IPO, Milky Mist had raised ₹465.30 crore from anchor investors.
Milky Mist's mainboard issue was the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd. Milky Mist: About the company
The company has announced that proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, expansion and modernisation of the company's manufacturing facility at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure. The firm will also deploy funds towards setting up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt and cream cheese plants, besides installing ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is focused on value-added dairy products such as paneer, cheese, curd, yoghurt, butter, ghee and ice cream, among others. The company does not operate in the liquid milk segment.
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:00 AM IST