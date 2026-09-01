Milky Mist zooms 9.5% as Q1 profit surges multi-fold, up 65% over IPO price

Shares of Milky Mist rallied 9.5 per cent in the early trading session on Tuesday, September 1, after the company's profit after tax (PAT) surged nearly 10 times during the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

The stock hit the day's peak of ₹231 on the BSE, rising as much as 9.53 per cent over the last closing price of ₹210.90 apiece.

Around 9.30 AM, Milky Mist share price was up 6.4 per cent at ₹244.35 apiece while the BSE barometer Sensex traded marginally lower by 0.04 per cent at 76,928. A total of 10.36 million shares of the dairy products company had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

Milk Mist, which listed on the bourses on August 18 after a solid response to its initial public offering ( IPO ), trades 65 per cent above its offer price of ₹140 based on today's intraday high.

Milky Mist Q1 results

The profit after tax posted by Milky Mist stood at ₹64.68 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹6.53 crore in the same period last year, recording an 889.81 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 43.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹973.45 crore from ₹678.09 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy sales performance across the entire product portfolio due to an extended summer season, particularly across Southern India. READ MORE

The company said that paneer remained the largest contributor, with revenue growth of 34 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Cheese and curd categories continued to deliver healthy growth, with revenue growth of 38 per cent and 27 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The growth in revenue from the ice cream category was 60 per cent, while the yogurt category emerged as a standout performer, with a rise of 153 per cent.

The margin performance was robust. In Q1 FY27, Ebitda margin was 14.88 per cent as against 12.24 per cent a year ago.

K Rathnam, wholetime director and CEO, Milky Mist Dairy, said, “We have started FY27 with a strong performance. As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We will continue to expand our range of value-added food products, strengthen our brands and distribution network, and increase our presence across markets. We remain focused on improving efficiency and leveraging scale while balancing investments for future growth with disciplined execution and financial performance."