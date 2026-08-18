Milky Mist shares gain 30%; India Exposition Mart files DRHP with Sebi

Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, closing its maiden trading session at ₹181.45, nearly a 30 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹140. The stock opened strong at ₹165.00, a 17.86 per cent premium to its issue price, before building on its gains to hit the 10 per cent upper circuit limit and settling 9.97 per cent higher than its opening level. At market close, the company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹13,968.81 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation touched ₹1,534.31 crore. Proceeds will be used for repayment or of borrowings, and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure. The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods, Hatsun Agro Product, and Dodla Dairy.

India Exposition Mart files DRHP with Sebi

India Exposition Mart has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 2.3 million equity shares by existing shareholders, including Vectra Investments Private Limited, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday. Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ~63.8 crore will fund the company’s capital expenditure requirements for upgrading air handling units, chillers, cooling towers, lifts and escalators, variable frequency drives and other ancillary works at India Expo Centre and Mart.

Augmont IPO priced at ₹750-788/share

Augmont Enterprises has priced its ₹825 crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹750 to ₹788 per share. Bids will open on Friday, August 21, and close on Tuesday, August 25. The company will tentatively list on the bourses on Monday, August 31. The offering comprises a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹205 crore. Proceeds will fund future working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The company’s profits for financial year 2025-26 grew 53.31 per cent to ₹348.3 crore, while total income grew 42.2 per cent to ₹94,186.2 crore from a year ago.