Mirae Asset sees oil volatility to persist; prices may stay near $100

Disclaimer: This article is written by Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Oil prices have moderated by 8–9 per cent over the past fortnight, with Brent hovering around $100/b and WTI holding near $90/b. The correction largely reflects the recovery in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz to nearly 70–75 per cent of pre-war capacity under the security cover of US CENTCOM and the US Navy. Middle East crude exports have rebounded to 17.5 million bpd, or about 98 per cent of pre-war levels. However, the recovery in refined products is much weaker. Gasoline, diesel and other distillate flows remain near 3 million bpd, or only 58 per cent of pre-war levels, leaving the physical product market considerably tighter than the crude market.

Trump pushes for further SPR releases

High gasoline and diesel prices remain a political concern in the US, where President Trump’s approval rating is around 36 per cent. The administration is pressing Europe and other allies to release more strategic reserves to reduce prices ahead of the US mid-term elections. The Group of Seven nations announced a coordinated release of 100 million barrels of crude and diesel from strategic reserves, to be managed by the International Energy Agency over the next four months.

The US will offer up to 40 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to the Department of Energy. This will be the final part of the country’s 172-million-barrel contribution to the coordinated global release since the Iran war began. Once completed, the US SPR is projected to fall to around 252.4 million barrels its lowest level since 1982.

Middle East risks remain elevated

Geopolitical risk remains high despite the improvement in Hormuz flows. The Houthis have taken control of parts of the Red Sea coastline near Bab-el-Mandeb, while Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched a major military operation to recapture Houthi-held territory. The UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported an attack on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while another vessel was targeted off Al Mukha in the Red Sea. With two major maritime chokepoints under pressure, Brent is likely to retain a risk premium as the US mid-term elections approach.

Why prices remain high despite the recovery in Hormuz flows

The key question is why oil prices have not fallen as sharply as they did in late May, when the initial ceasefire temporarily reopened the Strait and released nearly 40 million barrels of stranded crude. The difference is that global inventory buffers have since been heavily depleted. Since the beginning of the war, the world has consumed around 500 million barrels from reserves. Including floating storage, the draw is closer to 650 million barrels.

Even with higher outflows from Hormuz, the market is still drawing an estimated 1.5–2 million bpd from reserves. If the conflict extends into Q1 2027, commercial and strategic inventories will become increasingly thin. Product inventories are the bigger bottleneck, with supplies still near 55 per cent of their 2025 average levels. Continued attacks on Saudi refineries also keep the risk of gasoline and diesel shortages elevated.

A single week of balance or surplus is not enough to reassure the market. Traders remain focused on whether the newly restored barrels can continue flowing without interruption. Any fresh attack could remove the barrels that have only recently returned, pushing the market back into deficit.

Non-OPEC production rising

Producers outside the Gulf have increased output since the start of the war, adding a cumulative 420 million barrels, or around 2.3 million bpd of supply. The largest gains between February and August came from the United States, up 520,000 bpd; Brazil, up 470,000 bpd; Kazakhstan, up 440,000 bpd; Venezuela, up 300,000 bpd; and Nigeria, up 200,000 bpd. Global biofuel supply also rose seasonally by 890,000 bpd. These gains have softened the impact of Gulf disruptions, but have not been sufficient to rebuild inventories.

The biggest reason for oil prices to stay near $100 had been the demand slowdown from China, the largest energy importing nation saw its imports falling 40 per cent at peak of the war and have not yet recovered to pre-war levels. Chinese oil imports, refinery activity and product deliveries have dropped materially from pre-war levels. Apparent demand was 1.7 million bpd below February and 1.1 million bpd below the same six-month period a year earlier. Seaborne crude imports fell from 11.5 million bpd in February to 6 million bpd in June, easing competition for barrels among other Asian importers.

When can oil prices come down sustainably?

A durable decline in oil prices will require more than higher tanker movements through Hormuz. Commercial stocks and strategic reserves must begin rising, while refineries across Asia, Russia and the Middle East need to return towards 2025 operating levels. Demand, including refinery runs and direct crude burn, has recovered from its low, keeping the market in a functional deficit even as supply improves.

The deficit has narrowed, but the market remains in its eighth consecutive month of undersupply. IEA balances indicate a deficit of 2.2 million bpd in Q2 2026 and 1.7 million bpd in Q3. Global oil demand over the past six months has averaged 5.8 million bpd below February levels, equivalent to a cumulative reduction of more than 1 billion barrels. Yet inventories have continued to fall, showing the scale of the underlying supply loss.

Oil prices can move sustainably lower only when Hormuz and bypass routes remain fully open, refinery operations normalise, refined-product flows recover and global inventories start rebuilding. The risk to oil still remains skewed to higher side until the US-Iran standoff continued and expect increased volatility as we near the US mid-term election.