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Home / Markets / News / MobiKwik share price jumps 8% as fintech swings to profit in Q1FY27

MobiKwik share price jumps 8% as fintech swings to profit in Q1FY27

In an exchange filing, MobiKwik said that it has posted a net profit of ₹7.6 crore in Q1, compared with a net loss of ₹419.2 crore in the year-ago period.

MobiKwik share price

MobiKwik share price jumps 8% as fintech swings to profit in Q1FY27

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

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Shares of fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems surged as much as 8.5 per cent in trade on Monday after the company returned to profit in the April–June quarter of FY2027 (Q1 FY27).
 
The stock opened with a gap-up at ₹207.95 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹222.80.
 
As of 2:50 PM, the counter was holding on to its gains, trading 5 per cent higher at ₹215.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
In an exchange filing, MobiKwik said that it has posted a net profit of ₹7.6 crore in Q1, compared with a net loss of ₹419.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
 
MobiKwik's revenue from operations grew 3.7 per cent to ₹281.48 crore in during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from ₹271.36 crore in the year-ago period.

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Seen sequentially, the fintech's profit rose 73.7 per cent while revenue fell 2.5 per cent.
 
Ebitda stood at ₹15.8 crore in Q1 FY27, while the platform GMV reached an all-time quarterly high of ₹58,700 crore, growing 50 per cent Y-o-Y. 
Fixed Costs as a percentage of Total Income landed at 39 per cent, reflecting a build phase with investments being made in segments with high growth potential.
  Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik, said that Q1 FY27 performance reinforces that "profitability is embedded in our business model, with three consecutive profitable quarters alongside continued investments in growth".  "In Payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50 per cent YoY growth with improved unit economics. In lending, we grew gross profit 5.6x YoY, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries," he said.
 

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Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading MobiKwik Markets News Markets Q1 results

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:10 PM IST