MOFSL initiates 'Buy' coverage on Aster DM; bets on pan-India hospital play

Shares of Aster DM Quality Care came under pressure on Monday amid broader weakness in the Indian equity market, even as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on the healthcare company with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹910, implying around 20% upside from previous close of ₹759.As of 11 AM, the company’s share price was trading 2.10 per cent lower at ₹743.25 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 1.30 per cent lower at 22,838.85. The company’s stock hit an intraday low of 2.13 per cent at ₹739.MOFSL’s bullish nod came as Aster DM recently merged with Quality Care India, with the brokerage firm noting that, the Aster DM Healthcare–QCIL merger creates one of India's largest hospital platforms, Aster DM Quality Care (AsterDM), with 39 hospitals and 10,600 operational beds across 28 cities. The platform has capacity to scale beyond 15,000 beds by FY30 through a balanced.MOFSL added that “the QCIL merger meaningfully deepens regional diversification, bringing a complementary set of hospital networks under one roof and creating a genuinely pan-India platform with stronger potential for cross-cluster referrals.”AsterDM has been on a strong run since hiving off its GCC business in Apr'24 to focus entirely on India, with the numbers reflecting both healthy growth and margin expansion, the brokerage said.Q1FY27 kept the momentum going, with revenue rising 22 per cent and Ebitda rising 27 per cent y-o-y. The quarter also saw the QCIL merger finally take shape, backed by Blackstone and TPG, bringing Aster, CARE Hospitals, Evercare, and KIMSHEALTH under one roof, Motilal Oswal said.The brokerage valued Aster DM Quality Care based on its expected earnings over the next 12 months. The brokerage estimates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at ₹27.7 billion and applies a valuation multiple of 27 times, giving a target price of ₹910.In its bull-case scenario, the brokerage sees the stock reaching ₹1,110, implying a 46 per cent upside. This assumes faster integration of Quality Care India, stronger benefits from the merger, higher hospital occupancy and revenue per occupied bed, as well as a greater contribution from medical value tourism and complex-care services.In the bear-case scenario, the target price is ₹700, implying an 8 per cent downside. This scenario assumes slower realisation of merger benefits, delays in adding new hospital capacity, weaker occupancy and continued cost pressures following the merger.

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