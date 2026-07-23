MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on Sunteck Realty post Q1 results; sees 69% upside

Shares of Sunteck Realty gained 3.52 per cent to ₹300.95 during intraday trade on Thursday. At 10:35 AM, the stock was trading at ₹298.85, up ₹8.10, or 2.80 per cent, from its previous close. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services ( MOFSL ) have reiterated their 'Buy' rating on Sunteck Realty following the company's financial results for the first quarter of FY27.Shares of Sunteck Realty gained 3.52 per cent to ₹300.95 during intraday trade on Thursday. At 10:35 AM, the stock was trading at ₹298.85, up ₹8.10, or 2.80 per cent, from its previous close.

Sunteck Realty Q1 results

The realty developer reported revenue of ₹192 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹188 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). EBITDA rose 39.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67 crore from ₹48 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 35 per cent from 25 per cent.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased 27.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹33 crore a year ago. The PAT margin improved to 22 per cent from 18 per cent.

Pre-sales grew 19.79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹787 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹657 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections rose 16.52 per cent to ₹409 crore from ₹351 crore, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

MOFSL on Sunteck Realty

"Given the strong performance in 1QFY27 and a healthy launch pipeline ahead, we expect SRIN to deliver a 25 per cent presales CAGR over FY26-28. The recent project acquisitions and forthcoming BD would support growth over the medium term," said Harsh Pathak, Yohan Batliwala, and Guru Charan, analysts at MOFSL, in a research report.

The brokerage expects growth in collections and healthy cash flows to support business development while keeping leverage at healthy levels over the coming years.

MOFSL said it has valued the residential segment based on net asset value (NAV). However, it is not factoring in the Dubai project's contribution of ₹510 crore to the NAV due to uncertainty around its launch. The commercial segment has been valued at an 8.5 per cent cap rate.