MOIL share price slips 6% on posting 20% YoY decline in Q4 net profit

MOIL shares tanked 5.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹314.9 per share. However, at 11:03 AM, MOIL’s share price recovered slightly and was trading 5.5 per cent lower at ₹314.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.5 per cent at 76,330.89.

MOIL’s total expenses stood at ₹353.53 crore, as compared to ₹332.96 crore Y-o-Y and its total income stood at ₹467.88 crore, as compared to ₹458.2 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in its March update, the company had noted that its provisional manganese ore production stood at 1.64 lakh metric tonnes (MT), up from 1.59 lakh MT in March 2025.

READ | Vedanta stock trades ex-demerger, slips 7% from intra-day high Sales for the month stood at 2.02 lakh MT, against 1.56 lakh MT in the year-ago period. For the full year FY26, cumulative production came in at 19.07 lakh MT, up from 18.03 lakh MT in FY25. Cumulative sales for FY26 stood at 15.89 lakh MT, largely flat against 15.87 lakh MT in FY25.

MOIL Limited is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel. Originally established in 1899 as the Central Province Prospecting Syndicate, the company was reconstituted as a government entity in 1962 following the acquisition of assets from the British-owned Central Provinces Manganese Ore Company.

The company currently operates underground and opencast mines in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh — all approximately a century old. The Balaghat mine is the largest and deepest in MOIL's portfolio. Annual production stands at approximately 1.8 million tonnes, with the company holding around 48 per cent share of India's total manganese dioxide ore requirement.

MOIL produces high-grade, medium-grade, blast furnace-grade, and dioxide manganese ore, catering to ferro manganese, silico manganese, steel, dry battery, and chemical industries. It also operates a 1,500 MT per annum electrolytic manganese dioxide plant and a 12,000 MT ferro manganese plant. The government of India holds a 53.35 per cent stake, with public shareholding at 35.31 per cent.