Monsoon picks up, but market bulls aren't out of the woods yet; here's why

Monsoon impact on markets: The monsoon recovery has brought some relief to investors, but the improvement is unlikely to trigger a broad-based market rally just yet. Analysts say markets will need to see sustained rainfall, healthy sowing trends and moderation in food inflation before turning decisively bullish.

Early-season deficit has narrowed, but rainfall remains uneven. India’s overall rainfall deficit has fallen to 14 per cent on July 9, down from 30 per cent on June 30, according to IMD data. READ MORE

The market's primary worry isn't just the quantum of rain, but the intensifying El Niño transition that threatens the critical second half of the season, said Vaqarjaved Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One.

The pick-up has prevented immediate panic, but the market continues to price in a tight fiscal and monetary environment, said Khan, as sowing windows remain tight and food inflation continues to trend higher. The latest CPI and WPI prints show that consumer food price index gauges have risen to 5 per cent.

The Nifty 50 index has witnessed gains of nearly 7.3 per cent in the past two months and 8 per cent from 52-week lows on the back of easing crude oil prices, a temporary ceasefire in West Asia, and improvement in early July.

Analysts believe that markets are likely to wait for greater consistency before pricing in a stronger rural recovery.

Sectoral impact of monsoon

"The next few weeks remain crucial, as both the temporal and geographical distribution of rainfall will determine crop yields and rural income," said Sneha Poddar, VP-research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which could have implications for sectors linked to the rural economy like agrochemicals, tractors, two-wheelers and FMCG.

A healthy and well-distributed monsoon typically has the strongest positive impact on rural-linked sectors, said Poddar. Consumer staples, two-wheelers, tractors, agrochemicals, fertilisers, farm equipment, and microfinance institutions are some of the sectors that are impacted by monsoon trends.

"Investors should focus on businesses with strong earnings visibility rather than positioning portfolios solely around the monsoon theme," the Motilal Oswal analyst opined.

Meanwhile, Khan said that a deficit monsoon could trigger up to 10 per cent volume compression for tractors and agrochemicals amid lower spends by rural households.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates He also expects a localised deceleration in volume recovery for FMCG and two-wheelers. "Earnings visibility will remain constrained until crop yields and subsequent farm cash flows clarify by late September," he added.

Monsoon & market strategy

It's important to acknowledge that India's macro architecture enters this phase with far stronger structural shock absorbers than a decade ago, such as enhanced irrigation networks, robust public foodgrain buffers, and lower corporate leverage.

However, because food constitutes roughly 40 per cent of the domestic CPI basket, any persistent spatial deficit in northern and central kharif belts could push the central bank to rethink its rate trajectory.

Suggesting that bulls are not out of the danger yet, "an attitude of selective caution remains the most prudent approach", said Khan.

But monsoon is not the only market mover and is rather one part of the broader equation. " Corporate earnings , domestic consumption, inflation trajectory, interest rates, global liquidity, crude oil prices, and geopolitical developments continue to have a greater influence on market direction. Therefore, while monsoon-related concerns have eased, maintaining a balanced and selective investment approach remains prudent," opined Poddar.

Domestic brokerage PL Capital in a recent note said that the current phase is filled with uncertainty, and markets are likely to remain highly volatile. "With resumption of hostilities in west Asia and rising probability of EL Nino, we remain cautiously optimistic with stock specific approach," he said.

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