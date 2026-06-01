Monsoon worries? Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities picks 3 stocks to watch
Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities believes Chambal Fertilisers and M&M are favourably placed, while Coromandel looks weak on charts. The analyst flags key levels for these 3 monsoon-related stocks.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted for a weaker monsoon in 2026 for India owing to the El Nino factor. According to a Reuters report, the country may receive its lowest rainfall in 11 years, fuelling concerns over crops, food prices and economic growth. This year's monsoon is seen at 90 per cent of a long-period average, below an April forecast of 92 per cent, said M Ravichandran, secretary in the earth sciences ministry. An El Nino is likely to develop soon and influence rainfall, Ravichandran added, with its intensity expected to range between moderate and strong in the latter half of the monsoon season. READ MORE Given this background, Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities decodes trading strategies in the following 3 monsoon-related stocks - Chambal Fertilisers, Coromandel International and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Chambal Fertilisers and ChemicalsCurrent Market Price: ₹474
After a promising uptrend rally, the stock is currently witnessing some profit booking at higher levels, notes Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities. The analyst believes that the short-term trend for the Chambal Fertilizers stock remains positive, but fresh up move can be expected only on clearing the hurdle at its long-term moving average. "Technically, the short-term texture of the stock remains positive, but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the stock clears the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) or the ₹470 resistance zone," says Athawale. If the stock succeeds in trading above this level, the analyst expects a rally towards ₹485-₹500. On the flip side, Athawale flags ₹455 and the 20-DMA at ₹450 as key support zones, below which he fears the uptrend would become vulnerable.
Coromandel InternationalCurrent Market Price: ₹1,811
Over the last couple of months, Coromandel International has been consistently facing selling pressure at higher levels. From its previous top at ₹2,197, it has corrected over 20 per cent, highlights the analyst from Kotak Securities. Additionally, on daily charts, he notes that the stock is still forming lower highs, which is largely negative. However, momentum indicators are showing temporary oversold conditions and a strong possibility of a quick pullback rally from the current levels, Athawale adds. As a trading strategy the analyst reckons that traders should closely keep a watch on ₹1,820 level. Below this, he expects the correction wave to continue, with potential downside targets of ₹1,700-₹1,650. On the other hand, in case the stock moves above ₹1,820, the pullback could extend up to ₹1,900-₹1,920, says Athawale.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Market Price: ₹3,003
After its declining trend from the higher levels, the counter is in the accumulation zone where it was trading in a range-bound mode. Moreover, the Mahindra and Mahindra stock is available near to its demand zone, which could act as a strong base, simultaneously making it a favourable candidate in terms of risk and reward, says Amol Athawale. For positional traders, the analyst sees ₹2,950 as a crucial level to watch. A key level which could differentiate the bias between bullish and bearish sentiment. "Sustaining above this mark could drive the stock toward ₹3,300. However, a close below ₹2,950 would weaken the structure, and traders may consider exiting long positions to manage downside risk effectively," explains the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
More From This Section
Topics : Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Coromandel International M&M Market technicals Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Trading calls Mahindra & Mahindra stocks technical analysis technical charts Stock ideas Indian monsoon El Nino stocks to watch
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:44 AM IST