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Home / Markets / News / Morepen Labs spurts 20% to hit new 52-week high as Q1 profit zooms 394%

Morepen Labs spurts 20% to hit new 52-week high as Q1 profit zooms 394%

Morepen Laboratories today announced that its PAT surged by 394 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56.35 crore in the June quarter, supported by better operating leverage and improved performance on API front.

Morepen Laboratories share price today

Morepen Labs spurts 20% to hit new 52-week high as Q1 profit zooms 394%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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Morepen Labs share price today: Morepen Laboratories shares on Tuesday zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit and a new 52-week high after the company reported a multifold rise in its Q1 FY27 net profit.
 
As of 3 PM, the counter quoted at the day’s upper price band of ₹69.18 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). More than 66 million shares of the pharmaceutical and healthcare company changed hands.
 
Today’s gain marked the third straight session of gains, with the stock surging 23 per cent during the period.
 
Morepen Laboratories today announced that its PAT surged by 394 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56.35 crore in the June quarter, supported by better operating leverage and improved performance on API front.
 
 
The company had earned a net profit of  11.40₹ crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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Its revenue increased by 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹575.31 crore, compared with  ₹429.64 crore posted in the June quarter of the last fiscal year.
 
Ebitda in the reporting three-month quarter surged by 207 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹87.72 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 15.25 per cent, showing an improvement of 6.65 per cent in the quarter under review. 
Morepen Labs said that its export revenue surged by 111 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Its API business recorded 31 per cent growth, supported by a recovery in the base business, improved product mix, customer prioritisation and better operating discipline. API exports grew 42 per cent.
 
The company said that Q1 also marked a major strategic milestone as the previously announced ₹825 crore CDMO mandate entered full scale commercialisation phase, with ₹58 crore worth of commercial CDMO dispatches already completed during the quarter. 
 

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Topics : Stock Market Today Morepen Labs profit Morepen Laboratories Ltd Morepen Laboratories stock market trading Markets News Markets Q1 results

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:13 PM IST