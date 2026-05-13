Morgan Stanley pegs India GDP growth at 6.7% in FY27

Morgan Stanley has revised upwards its FY27 (fiscal 2026-27) base-case growth forecast for India to 6.7 per cent from its April 2026 projection of 6.2 per cent despite geopolitical concerns in West Asia. It expects the GDP

This crude oil forecast has now been revised downward to $87.5/bbl. Back in April 2026, it had forecast crude oil prices to average $95 per barrel (bbl) in FY27 with gas availability as an additional constraint. READ ABOUT IT HERE This crude oil forecast has now been revised downward to $87.5/bbl.

ALSO READ: India to grow 6.6% in FY27; needs package on BoP front: SBI report “In our base case, we expect global oil prices to peak in quarter ending June 2026 (QE Jun-26) and average $87.5/bbl in FY27. We forecast GDP growth of 6.7 per cent YoY in FY27 and 7 per cent in FY28, with the energy shock most pronounced in QE Jun-26, when growth troughs at 6.5 per cent YoY amid elevated commodity prices and lingering supply chain frictions. Thereafter, as supply-side constraints ease and commodity prices moderate, we expect a gradual normalisation in activity, with growth converging to trend by March 2027,” wrote Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist at Morgan Stanley in a recent coauthored note with Bani Gambhir and Shreya Singh.

Looking ahead, the analysts said, external demand will likely remain uneven, contingent on the duration of the ongoing geopolitical conflict and progress on the India–US trade agreement.

ALSO READ: FY27 CAD likely to widen amid West Asia headwinds, say economists In a prolonged tension scenario, Morgan Stanley expects the first-round trade impact to materialise through sequential weakness in exports, driven by slower global growth and trade, compounded by higher freight and insurance costs.

“In our base case, global growth moderates to 3.2 per cent YoY in 2026 from 3.5 per cent in 2025, with US growth at 2.2 per cent and Europe at 0.6 per cent, both below prior estimates. Slower growth among major trading partners will weigh on external demand. We expect the impact to be more pronounced for goods exports, while services exports should continue to outperform and provide a partial offset,” the analysts wrote.

Rural consumption

Back home, rural consumption, by contrast, has shown resilience, Morgan Stanley said, and outpaced urban demand for eight consecutive quarters, supported by two seasons of above-normal monsoons and benign inflation, which have aided purchasing power.

“However, the IMD’s forecast of a weaker monsoon in 2026, driven by emerging El Niño conditions, and concerns around input availability (seeds, fertilisers) warrant close monitoring for potential impacts on agricultural yields and farm incomes,” Morgan Stanley said.

ALSO READ: India's April consumer inflation likely rose to 3.8% on higher fuel costs While growth risks remain tilted to the downside amid cyclical and external headwinds, the upside for the Indian economy could stem from faster-than-expected normalisation in global commodity prices, which would support profitability, sentiment, and a broader capex upcycle, Morgan Stanley said.

The downside risks, according to Morgan Stanley include heightened global uncertainty, weaker global growth, tighter financial conditions, or adverse developments in the India–US trade agreement, which could complicate growth–stability trade-offs.

It expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to remain on pause in FY27, balancing growth and inflation risks from the supply shock. In FY28, however, they expect a shallow hiking cycle, with two 25 basis point (bp) hikes in the first half of the fiscal that will take the terminal rate to 5.75 per cent, as inflation remains above 5 per cent and growth stays resilient.