Motilal Oswal bullish on defence sector; BEL top pick for 20% upside

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a positive outlook on the defence sector, saying a fresh growth phase is on the anvil as focus would now shift toward the replenishment and upgrades. This is likely to open up export markets for defence players, apart from the domestic defence ordering.

The brokerage said that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) remains its top pick from the space, and maintained its estimates. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹510, based on the 45x two-year forward earnings.

BEL currently trades at 42.4x/36.1x FY27E/FY28E EPS. The target price implies an upside of 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹419.85.

Motilal Oswal has also maintained 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Aeronautics, Astra Microwave Products, and Zen Technologies for a target price of ₹5,500, ₹1,580, and ₹1,400, respectively. On Bharat Dynamics, the brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating for a target of ₹1,150.

According to Motilal Oswal, with a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift toward the replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms. Focus would also be more on drones, anti-drones, electronic warfare, air defence control systems and active protection systems.