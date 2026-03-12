Motilal Oswal expects Maruti Suzuki to outpace sector growth; retains 'Buy'

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) remains bullish on Maruti Suzuki India Limited and has retained its 'Buy' call on the automaker’s stock, citing strong retail demand for its cars and UVs, while near-term wholesale weakness is mainly due to capacity constraints that are expected to ease with new capacity from April 2026. Overall, MOFSL factors in MSIL to post a 16 per cent earnings CAGR over FY25–28E, and has set a target price of ₹17,406 per share for Maruti Suzuki India, valuing the stock at 26x December 2027 estimated earnings per share. The assigned target price implies a 29 per cent potential upside from the current market price of ₹13,497 per share.

The brokerage also expects Maruti Suzuki India to outperform industry growth in FY27, supported by a strong launch pipeline that includes a new Brezza variant, the recently launched Victoris and e-Vitara, and at least one more new launch in FY27E.

Further, export momentum is likely to remain healthy as the company works towards its medium-term target of exporting 750,000–800,000 vehicles by FY31. It has already surpassed its FY26 export target in February 2026. MOFSL also expects rising input cost pressures to be offset by lower discounts, an improving product mix, and pricing normalisation in cars.

Market share recovery key to stock re-rating

According to MOFSL, Maruti Suzuki India has underperformed the Auto Index following GST rate cuts, largely due to concerns over weaker-than-expected performance in the December quarter (3Q). The brokerage, however, believes these concerns are overstated and expects the company to outperform the industry in FY27 and beyond once near-term capacity constraints are resolved, supported by its robust product launch pipeline.

Healthy launch pipeline, revival in cars to support market share

MOFSL further highlighted that car demand has picked up after the GST rate cut, with Maruti Suzuki emerging as a key beneficiary. “However, while demand remains strong, MSIL is constrained by capacity in the near term, which is likely to be addressed from April 2026 onwards,” said he brokerage.

Once the capacity constraints ease, the brokerage expects the company to outperform industry growth, backed by its healthy launch pipeline. This includes benefits from the recently launched Victoris and e-Vitara, the upcoming Brezza upgrade, and at least one more new launch in FY27E.

Exports to remain a key growth driver

Suzuki Japan is gradually shifting more export-oriented production from Japan to India. According to MOFSL, the alliance between Toyota and Suzuki also presents long-term growth opportunities, as Toyota’s global markets are now accessible to Maruti Suzuki.

Suzuki has made India its global production hub for the e-Vitara and the Victoris. Led by strong demand across multiple international markets, Maruti Suzuki has already surpassed its FY26 export target of 400,000 units in February 2026.