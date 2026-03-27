Motilal Oswal monthly stock picks: ICICI Pru AMC, TBO Tek among top bets

Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk

Large Cap

ICICI Prudential AMC – Target Price: ₹3,500

ICICI Prudential AMC (IPRUAMC) is India's second-largest asset management company and a clear leader in the active mutual fund QAAUM (13.5 per cent market share and ₹9.1 trillion QAAUM as of Dec'25), jointly promoted by ICICI Bank (53 per cent) and Prudential Corporation Holdings (35 per cent), with a scaled, diversified, and consistently profitable asset management platform. It is well-positioned to benefit from the structural expansion of India's MF industry, supported by rising financialization and improving retail participation. Yields remain among the best-in-class, supported by a stable equity mix and disciplined distribution, while a diversified mix; Banca 19.2 per cent, MFD 37.3 per cent, National distributors 15.5 per cent, Direct 28 per cent and rising non-MF revenues support resilient flows and superior core earnings growth visibility. We expect IPRUAMC to deliver a FY26-28 revenue CAGR of 15 per cent, driven by sustained equity and SIP inflows, improving product mix toward higher-yielding non-MF assets, and operating leverage. We expect Ebitda margins to sustain above 70 per cent and core PAT to expand at 16 per cent CAGR over FY26-28.

Apollo Hospitals – Target Price: ₹9,015

Apollo Hospitals’ long-term growth outlook is driven by bed additions, case mix optimisation, tariff hikes, pharmacy scale-up (online and offline), and diagnostics expansion. Margin expansion in hospitals, coupled with robust GMV growth in pharmacy and diagnostics, supports sustained profitable growth. Revenue/Ebitda/PAT beat estimates by 6 per cent/6 per cent/13 per cent, with 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth and 110bp Ebitda margin expansion to 14.9 per cent. Healthcare services grew 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y on better volumes, pricing, and case mix, while HealthCo and AHLL posted 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth. ALOS declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y (9MFY26), improving throughput and asset productivity. We expect a 22 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26–28, driven by bed additions, operating leverage in hospitals, improved pharmacy economics, and digital scale-up.

Mid Cap

Bharat Dynamics -Target Price: ₹1,800

Bharat Dynamics’ long-term story remains anchored in India’s defence indigenisation push, a diversified missile portfolio, and a strong executable pipeline. High order visibility, successful user trials across multiple platforms, and adequate capacity headroom support sustained revenue growth over the medium to long term. Q3FY26 performance was weak, with revenue down 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹570 crore and Ebitda margin contracting to 4.6 per cent, impacted by delayed vendor integration and higher bought-out content in Akash and Astra Mk-1, leading to margin compression and slower execution. Despite near-term margin pressure, a healthy order book of ₹25,500 crore and expected ₹4000–5000 crore inflows in Q4FY26 underpin growth visibility. Execution recovery and favourable project mix over time support strong earnings momentum; we expect a revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 35 per cent/55 per cent/44 per cent over FY25–28.

Siemens Energy– Target Price: ₹3,600

Siemens Energy is well positioned to benefit from the domestic and global T&D capex cycle, supported by energy transition tailwinds and rising transformer demand. Incremental capacity expansion to 60,000 MVA reflects confidence in long-term demand visibility and export opportunities. Revenue grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line, while Ebitda margin expanded 200bp Y-o-Y to 24.1 per cent, aided by lower other expenses. Strong margins, higher other income, and a lower tax rate led to 57 per cent Y-o-Y PAT growth. Order backlog rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y, providing healthy revenue visibility/ We model 27 per cent/31 per cent/32 per cent revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25–28E, led by robust transmission growth and steady generation recovery.

Small cap

Jain Resource Recycling – Target Price: ₹520

Jain Resource Recycling is one of India’s largest non-ferrous metal recyclers, operating an integrated platform capable of processing multiple materials at a single location with 287K MT capacity. The company has diversified operations across lead (44 per cent revenue), copper (50 per cent), and aluminum (4 per cent), strengthening its position in metal recycling. JAINREC has built a strong global ecosystem, sourcing scrap from 120+ countries through long-standing supplier relationships while exporting to 20+ countries. This integrated network ensures consistent access to quality scrap, competitive freight and logistics costs, and supports scalable operations and sustained export growth. We expect JAINREC to deliver a CAGR of 36 per cent in revenue, 48 per cent in Ebitda, and 56 per cent in PAT during FY25–28, driven by capacity expansion in core segments, broader global reach, entry into antimony, and increasing contribution from higher value-added copper products.

TBO Tek – Target Price: ₹1,360

TBOTEK is a technology-driven B2B travel platform connecting 750+ airlines and over 1m hotels with 50k+ global buyers. It has evolved into a comprehensive booking ecosystem, delivering ₹30,800 crore GTV, supported by strong supply aggregation and a scalable, agent-focused distribution model. TBOTEK has built strong competitive moats through deep supply aggregation across airlines, hotels, and ancillaries, targeting a fragmented base of 2m travel agents globally. Its integrated platform, multi-currency payments, and localized support enhance efficiency, broaden access, and improve competitiveness for intermediaries. We expect TBOTEK to deliver strong growth, with revenue/EBIT/PAT CAGR of 35 per cent/37 per cent/32 per cent over FY25–28, driven by rising contribution from high-margin hotel and ancillary segments and the Classic Vacations acquisition, supporting margin expansion, operating leverage, and robust free cash flow generation.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are their own. )