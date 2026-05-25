Motilal Oswal's top picks: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart, GNG Elec & others

Stocks to buy: Motilal Oswal stock recommendations

Large-cap stock picks

Samvardhana Motherson | Target price: ₹160

Samvardhana Motherson delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with adjusted PAT rising 55 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebitda margin expanding 200 basis points (bps) to 11 per cent, driven by robust execution and margin improvement across wiring harness, integrated assemblies, and emerging businesses. The company’s growth visibility remains strong, supported by a $96 billion booked business pipeline, multiple greenfield projects across global markets, upcoming acquisitions, and rapid scaling in high-growth segments such as consumer electronics and aerospace. Management has raised its 5-year revenue aspiration to $108 billion, supported by a strong order backlog, EV transition, and premiumisation trends, while better-than-expected Q4 performance amid a challenging global macro environment has led to an 8 per cent upward revision in FY27/FY28 earnings estimates.

Apollo Hospitals | Target price: ₹9,590

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise delivered a better-than-expected 4Q performance, with revenue/Ebitda/PAT beating estimates by 3.5 per cent/10 per cent/13 per cent, driven by superior operational performance across healthcare services, Healthco and AHLL, with all major verticals continuing to report double-digit YoY growth. The healthcare services segment not only delivered robust revenue growth(backed by volume and realisation) but also exhibited consistent operating margins. In fact, the company’s Q4FY26 Ebitda margin of 23.9 per cent was recorded after considering operating losses related to newer hospitals. Apollo Hospitals is expected to benefit from improving realisation per patient in healthcare services, optimisation of case mix, faster reduction in operating losses in Healthco and robust scale-up in diagnostics, supporting an estimated 13 per cent/16 per cent revenue/Ebitda CAGR over FY26-28.

Midcap stock picks

Premier Energies | Target price: ₹1,195

Premier Energies delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with Ebitda of ₹6.7 billion beating estimates by 7 per cent and margins sustaining at 30 per cent due to cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, operating leverage, and scale benefits. APAT rose to ₹4.6 billion, surpassing expectations by 23 per cent. The company strengthened its growth visibility with a 66 per cent Y-o-Y increase in order book to ₹140 billion, of which over two-thirds is executable in FY27. The newly commissioned 5.6GW module facility is expected to reach full utilisation within two months. Management remains optimistic on expansion opportunities in Europe and the US, alongside ongoing discussions for a potential US solar cell JV with Heliene. Reflecting sustained margin strength, we have revised our Ebitda margin estimates upward to 25 per cent/23 per cent, while FY27 capex guidance stands at ₹51 billion.

Lenskart | Target price: ₹650

Lenskart has built a differentiated omnichannel eyewear platform through vertically integrated manufacturing, supply-chain automation, technology-led customer acquisition, and a multi-brand portfolio across mass and premium categories. Expanding organised penetration, improving operating leverage, disciplined working-capital management, and low leverage support scalable profitability and earnings visibility. Lenskart delivered a strong Q4FY26 driven by operating leverage, premiumization-led ASP expansion, and sustained volume momentum. Consolidated revenue grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda doubled with 380 bps margin expansion. Adjusted PAT surged 2.3x Y-o-Y, excluding the prior-year Owndays-related one-off gain. We expect growth momentum to remain supported by accelerated store additions, deeper Tier-2 penetration, AI-led operating transformation, and supply-chain localisation initiatives. Margins are expected to improve through sourcing efficiencies and operating leverage, while revenue, Ebitda, and PAT are projected to deliver 25 per cent/42 per cent/44 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E.

Smallcap stock picks

Shaily Engineering Plastics | Target price: ₹3,404

Shaily Engineering Plastics has built nearly four decades of expertise in precision plastics manufacturing, serving global leaders across healthcare, consumer, personal care, appliances, automotive, and lighting industries. Its strong innovation capabilities and diversified customer base include IKEA, Unilever, Gillette, P&G, GE, and Garrett. SHEP’s healthcare business is witnessing strong momentum from rising GLP-1 and insulin pen demand after semaglutide patent expiries in key emerging markets. Backed by robust order visibility and sole-supplier engagements, the company plans a fivefold expansion in pen manufacturing capacity to over 150 million units by FY28. We expect the strong growth momentum to continue, supported by volume commitments from key Healthcare customers. We expect SHEP to clock 29 per cent/38 per cent/43 per cent CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY26-28, with Ebitda margin sustaining at 32 per cent +. We expect its RoE/RoCE to expand to 28 per cent/36 per cent in FY28E.

GNG Electronics | Target price: ₹635

GNG Electronics is a scaled global refurbishment platform for enterprise IT hardware operating across 46 countries, with 95 per cent of revenues driven by institutional/B2B channels. Its integrated sourcing–refurbishment–distribution model has delivered 43 per cent volume CAGR over FY23–26 in a fragmented market. The refurbished PC market is witnessing strong structural tailwinds, led by affordability, improving reliability, AI-led replacement cycles, and regulatory support such as right-to-repair and EPR norms. GNG is well placed to benefit from the ongoing shift toward organised players. GNG’s in-house refurbishment capabilities support higher recovery yields, better realisations, and scalable execution. We expect Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 26 per cent/31 per cent/36 per cent over FY26–28E, driven by volume growth, operating leverage, and lower financing costs.

======================== Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are their own.