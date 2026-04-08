Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital Goods; check top stock picks here

Energy transition, defence push anchor resilience in capital goods sector

India’s capital goods sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite heightened geopolitical volatility, particularly stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. While uncertainties persist around global supply chains and export-linked order books, especially in the GCC region, the sector remains supported by strong structural demand drivers. Execution momentum is expected to hold steady, with 12 per cent year-on-year growth anticipated in Q4FY26, backed by a robust order backlog. At the core of this resilience lies a sustained policy and investment thrust toward energy transition and national security. Transmission infrastructure, especially high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, remains a key growth pillar, benefiting both EPC and equipment players. Simultaneously, rising defence allocations and continuous approvals from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), including recent clearances worth ₹2.38 trillion, are expanding the addressable opportunity for domestic manufacturers across land, air, and naval systems.

Ordering activity, however, remains mixed. While defence ordering broadly aligns with expectations, EPC inflows have shown some moderation amid geopolitical uncertainties. That said, segments such as power transmission and distribution, metals, automobiles, data centres, and buildings and factories continue to underpin order inflows. Private sector participation is also gradually improving, adding to the sector’s medium-term visibility. Margins, however, present a more nuanced picture. A sharp rise in key input costs—copper, aluminium, and hot-rolled coils, all up by 13–16 per cent sequentially—alongside elevated freight expenses, is expected to weigh on profitability. With nearly half of EPC order books being fixed-price, sustained commodity inflation poses downside risks, despite partial hedging and contractual safeguards. Product companies retain some pricing flexibility, albeit with a lag, resulting in an overall estimated margin contraction of 160 basis points year-on-year in Q4FY26.

Export momentum, particularly in transmission projects, remained strong until early 2026, though near-term execution may face headwinds due to trade disruptions. Encouragingly, companies are increasingly targeting opportunities in renewable energy and data centre infrastructure across developed markets. Defence exports, too, are gaining traction, with government targets indicating a potential doubling over the next four to five years.

Overall, the sector’s medium-term outlook remains constructive, driven by energy transition investments, defence indigenisation, and digital infrastructure buildout. However, a selective approach remains critical, favouring players with strong execution capabilities, diversified order books, and exposure to high-growth segments.

Cummins: Target Price – ₹5,500

Cummins India continues to witness robust demand in its powergen segment across kVA ranges, with sub-750 kVA growth driven by infrastructure, real estate, and manufacturing, while HHP demand remains strong from data centres, hotels, and hospitals, led by colocation players and hyperscalers. The company is well positioned to capitalise on the fast-growing data centre opportunity, supported by its market leadership and 70–80 per cent localisation of CPCB 4+ gensets, enabling scalable capacity expansion, improved product mix, and stronger margins as HHP and distribution revenues increase. We increase our earnings estimates to factor in higher growth across segments and better margins; accordingly, Cummins is poised to deliver a 17 per cent/19 per cent/19 per cent revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25–28, sustaining Ebitda margins above 21 per cent, supported by operating leverage, improving industrial demand, and higher distribution and export traction.

Bharat Electronics: Target Price – ₹520

================================ Supported by a robust ₹73,000 crore order book and sustained inflows, Bharat Electronics remains well placed to benefit from large platform programmes across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. A strong addressable market underpins expectations of sustained revenue growth exceeding 15 per cent over the coming years. Strong execution during Q3FY26 drove revenues and margins above expectations, aided by disciplined cost control and operating leverage. Effective supply chain management has insulated the company from semiconductor shortages and commodity volatility, while higher indigenisation levels continue to support better-than-expected profitability. Looking ahead, Bharat Electronics is positioned to capitalise on sizable orders, including QRSAM, Akash-NG, next-generation corvettes, and base programmes. Improved margins and healthy execution underpin management’s guidance, with revenue and PAT expected to grow at 18 per cent and 16 per cent CAGR over FY25–28.================================

(Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Desk. Views expressed are their own. )