Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Consumer; Marico, Radico Khaitan top bets

The consumer sector’s near-term outlook is turning cautious as a fresh inflationary cycle begins to challenge the recovery momentum seen earlier in 2026. After a period of stable raw material costs and demand recovery supported by favourable macros and festive tailwinds, rising crude prices - up nearly 70 per cent year-on-year in April 2026- have reintroduced margin pressures. The sector now faces a delicate balance between sustaining demand and protecting profitability, with inflation once again emerging as the key swing factor.

Historical trends suggest that the impact of inflation is nuanced rather than uniformly negative. During the 2011–2014 cycle, prolonged but moderate inflation enabled leading players to consolidate market share, aided by stronger distribution and pricing power. This translated into robust earnings growth and strong stock performance. In contrast, the 2022–2023 phase saw sharper inflation coinciding with increased competition from new-age brands, leading to market fragmentation. Companies focused more on defending their share than expanding it, resulting in slower growth, margin compression, and muted returns.

The current cycle appears closer to the latter, with heightened competitive intensity and limited pricing flexibility. While companies have initiated mid- to high-single-digit price hikes across select categories, these actions may only offset cost pressures up to crude levels of around $85 per barrel. Any sustained elevation beyond this threshold could necessitate further price increases, potentially impacting consumption volumes. Additionally, recent GST rate cuts, which had briefly supported demand, risk being neutralised as inflation pushes retail prices higher.

Emerging trends indicate a calibrated and selective pricing response by companies, reflecting both caution and the need to protect demand. Channel checks suggest that price hikes are being implemented across specific SKUs and geographies rather than broad-based increases. Meanwhile, exposure to international markets, particularly in regions affected by geopolitical tensions, adds another layer of risk to earnings visibility.

From an investment perspective, the sector remains structurally resilient but faces near-term headwinds. Recent stock corrections already factor in some of the margin pressure, but the trajectory of crude prices will be critical. If inflation moderates below key thresholds, companies could benefit from delayed price pass-through, aiding margins. However, a prolonged high-inflation environment may weigh on both volume growth and profitability, making margin trends and pricing discipline key monitorables in the coming quarters.

Marico | Target Price - ₹900

Marico ’s India business reported high single-digit volume growth in the Q4 business update, led by robust demand in Parachute, Value-Added Hair Oils, and Saffola Oils, along with continued traction in foods and premium personal care. This supported consolidated revenue growth in the low twenties YoY, in line with its full-year mid-twenties growth guidance. The international business sustained healthy momentum with high-teens constant currency growth. However, the Gulf region remained an outlier due to ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East. Copra prices have corrected 35 per cent from peak levels, supporting sequential margin recovery. Marico expects double-digit operating profit growth in Q4 FY26, driven by steady volume growth and improving cost efficiencies.

Radico Khaitan | Target Price - ₹3,850