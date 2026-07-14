Motilal Oswal sector of the week: NBFCs; L&T Finance, Shriram top picks

NBFC sector outlook by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk Liquidity Meets Discipline: NBFCs Poised for the Next Phase of Credit Expansion India's As systemic liquidity improves and funding costs moderate, NBFCs are entering FY27 from a position of considerably greater financial strength, creating favourable conditions for a broad-based acceleration in credit growth. India's Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector appears well positioned to enter the next phase of the credit cycle, supported by healthier balance sheets, easing macroeconomic headwinds, and a progressively improving funding environment. Following nearly two-and-a-half years of elevated credit costs, tighter regulatory oversight, and cautious underwriting across retail lending segments, the sector has emerged with stronger asset quality, enhanced risk management practices, and more disciplined underwriting standards.As systemic liquidity improves and funding costs moderate, NBFCs are entering FY27 from a position of considerably greater financial strength, creating favourable conditions for a broad-based acceleration in credit growth.

The macroeconomic backdrop has turned increasingly supportive in recent months. The sharp correction in crude oil prices following the easing of geopolitical tensions has reduced concerns over imported inflation, policy tightening, and pressure on borrower cash flows, particularly across commercial vehicle financing, MSMEs, and rural lending segments. Simultaneously, moderating government bond yields are improving funding cost visibility, while a stable interest rate environment is expected to support lending spreads. Unlike previous recovery phases, the sector enters this cycle with significantly lower asset quality stress, enabling lenders to shift their focus from balance sheet repair towards calibrated and profitable growth.

Liquidity is emerging as the next key catalyst. The Reserve Bank of India's recent FCNR(B) deposit measures and forex swap facilities are expected to augment banking system liquidity through higher foreign currency inflows, with incremental inflows potentially reaching $40–50 billion during FY27. Although these measures are targeted at banks, the resulting improvement in systemic liquidity is expected to benefit the broader NBFC ecosystem through enhanced credit availability and a gradual moderation in incremental borrowing costs. Increased competition among banks to deploy surplus liquidity should further improve funding access for well-rated NBFCs, supporting loan growth while alleviating pressure on net interest margins.

Operating fundamentals have strengthened meaningfully across lending segments. Collection efficiencies continue to improve, delinquency trends have normalised, and tighter underwriting standards adopted over the past two years are translating into superior portfolio performance. Credit demand remains resilient across vehicle finance, housing finance, MSME lending, gold loans, and secured retail credit, underpinned by healthy economic activity and improving consumer sentiment. The combination of accelerating disbursements, relatively stable margins, and lower credit costs provides a favourable backdrop for earnings growth. Importantly, unlike earlier liquidity-led expansion cycles, the upcoming growth phase is expected to be characterised by disciplined underwriting, greater portfolio diversification, and improving operating leverage.

Key monitorable over the near term include the progress of the southwest monsoon, rural income trends, and geopolitical developments that could influence crude oil prices and inflation. A weaker-than-expected monsoon could weigh on rural cash flows and asset quality across agriculture-linked lending portfolios, while renewed geopolitical tensions may revive funding cost pressures. Nevertheless, stronger balance sheets, diversified funding sources, enhanced collection infrastructure, and improved risk management frameworks leave the sector considerably better equipped to navigate cyclical uncertainties than in previous cycles.

Overall, the NBFC sector enters FY27 with multiple structural and cyclical tailwinds converging. Improving systemic liquidity, moderating funding costs, healthier asset quality, and resilient credit demand collectively strengthen the foundation for the next phase of lending growth. While macroeconomic risks warrant continued monitoring, the sector's strengthened fundamentals, disciplined operating framework, and improved earnings visibility suggest that the upcoming credit cycle is likely to be broader-based, more sustainable, and supported by superior return profiles than previous expansionary phases.

Top NBFC Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Motilal Oswal L&T Finance Target Price: ₹370

The Q1FY27 performance remained broadly in line, with PAT rising 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹900 crore and NII increasing 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,920 crore. The loan book grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by robust disbursements, while retail asset quality improved sequentially and credit costs moderated to 2.54 per cent, supporting profitability. Management remains focused on accelerating secured retail lending, digital partnerships, and maintaining stable margins despite funding cost pressures. While estimates are under review post the earnings call, healthy retail loan momentum, stable NIM plus fee income, and improving credit costs provide a constructive medium-term outlook. L&T Finance continues to strengthen its retail-focused franchise, with retail assets now contributing ~98 per cent of the loan mix. Healthy traction across personal loans, gold loans, SME, MFI, and two-wheeler finance, along with stable asset quality and moderating credit costs, supports sustainable earnings growth despite a challenging macro environment.The Q1FY27 performance remained broadly in line, with PAT rising 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹900 crore and NII increasing 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,920 crore. The loan book grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by robust disbursements, while retail asset quality improved sequentially and credit costs moderated to 2.54 per cent, supporting profitability.Management remains focused on accelerating secured retail lending, digital partnerships, and maintaining stable margins despite funding cost pressures. While estimates are under review post the earnings call, healthy retail loan momentum, stable NIM plus fee income, and improving credit costs provide a constructive medium-term outlook.

Shriram Finance Target Price: ₹1,230