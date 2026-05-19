Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Power; Acme Solar, JSW Energy top bets

Power sector re-rating gains momentum amid demand revival and renewable push

India’s power and utilities sector is witnessing a renewed phase of investor interest, supported by improving electricity demand, firm merchant tariffs, and accelerating renewable energy capacity additions. Peak power demand touched a record 256GW during FY26, while April demand growth accelerated to nearly 4.5 per cent year-on-year, reflecting strong cooling demand and improving economic activity. The rise in short-term power prices has also strengthened earnings visibility for companies with higher merchant exposure, triggering a sharp rally across several power-sector stocks over the past three months.

READ | Stocks to buy today: Kotak Securities recommends Indus Tower, TVS Motor Despite the strong run-up, the sector’s medium-term outlook remains constructive, particularly for companies linked to renewable generation, energy storage, and power equipment manufacturing. India added nearly 57.5GW of generation capacity during FY26, with solar and wind contributing the bulk of additions. Renewable energy now accounts for more than half of the country’s installed power capacity, underscoring the structural transition underway as India progresses toward its 500GW renewable target by 2030. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are emerging as a key growth area within the sector. The commissioning of large-scale storage capacities and rising merchant tariff spreads are expected to create incremental earnings opportunities, especially as utilities increasingly shift toward hybrid renewable-plus-storage projects. Industry participants are also prioritizing higher-efficiency renewable assets and localized manufacturing capabilities to improve competitiveness. The wind energy segment is witnessing improving sentiment after a prolonged period of subdued investor interest. Renewed global focus on energy security, particularly in Europe, has revived interest in offshore wind opportunities. Indian manufacturers are responding with new product launches tailored for varied wind regimes, which could enhance export competitiveness over the medium term.

However, several challenges persist. Transmission infrastructure additions continue to lag targets, creating execution bottlenecks for renewable commissioning. Delays in grid connectivity and right-of-way approvals remain key risks for project timelines. At the same time, rising capital expenditure requirements may constrain dividend payouts for regulated utilities, while increasing competition in transmission projects could pressure market share dynamics. In solar manufacturing, strong demand from rooftop, commercial, and agricultural segments is being partly offset by slower utility-scale tendering activity and continued concerns around global module oversupply. Investors are also closely tracking the pace of backward integration into cells, wafers, and polysilicon amid ongoing cost pressures.

While valuations across several utilities have rerated sharply and now trade above historical averages, the sector’s structural growth drivers such as rising electricity demand, renewable penetration, energy storage adoption, and grid modernisation continue to support a favourable long-term investment outlook.

Acme Solar Holdings: Target price ₹410

ACME reported an operationally steady 4QFY26, with revenue/Ebitda at ₹550 crore/₹480 crore, while PAT stood at ₹130 crore, aided by higher other income. Operational capacity reached 2.99GW, while 2.3GWh BESS capacity has started contributing through merchant and short-term peak power opportunities. Management targets commissioning 1.5GW renewable capacity and 10GWh BESS by FY27-end, with merchant BESS margins guided at 75-80 per cent. Lower financing costs, improving execution visibility and disciplined capital allocation support earnings growth outlook. READ | Top stocks to buy today: Anand James of Geojit bets on theses 3 shares ACME Solar remains well positioned to benefit from India’s accelerating renewable and energy storage transition, supported by strong execution across solar and BESS projects. Secured PPAs for 65 per cent of its 5GW pipeline and rising merchant BESS exposure provide strong medium-term revenue visibility and potential margin expansion.ACME reported an operationally steady 4QFY26, with revenue/Ebitda at ₹550 crore/₹480 crore, while PAT stood at ₹130 crore, aided by higher other income. Operational capacity reached 2.99GW, while 2.3GWh BESS capacity has started contributing through merchant and short-term peak power opportunities. Management targets commissioning 1.5GW renewable capacity and 10GWh BESS by FY27-end, with merchant BESS margins guided at 75-80 per cent. Lower financing costs, improving execution visibility and disciplined capital allocation support earnings growth outlook.

JSW Energy: Target price ₹640

JSW is recognising intermittency and solving it by building India's most ambitious energy storage portfolio of 40 GWh by 2030, including India's largest battery storage project (500 MW/1,000 MWh) and a strong pipeline of high-margin pumped hydro assets, ensuring reliable, round-the-clock clean power supply. 4QFY26 Ebitda came in broadly in line with estimates at INR22.5b, supported by strong generation growth across segments, while revenue beat expectations at ₹4,500 crore (+41 per cent Y-o-Y). However, PAT missed estimates at ₹370 crore due to higher finance costs, minority interest impact, and one-off accounting adjustments, rather than operational underperformance. Medium-term earnings growth remains driven by 3GW annual capacity additions, improving RE contribution, and gradual deleveraging as assets stabilise and cash flows scale up. With 82 per cent of sales locked into long-term PPAs, cash flows are predictable and shielded from spot-market volatility. We expect Ebitda to grow at 31 per cent CAGR and PAT at 60 per cent CAGR over FY26–FY28. JSW Energy is transforming from a thermal-heavy utility into a Round-the-Clock green energy powerhouse, targeting 30 GW of capacity by 2030 with renewables comprising 70 per cent of the mix.JSW is recognising intermittency and solving it by building India's most ambitious energy storage portfolio of 40 GWh by 2030, including India's largest battery storage project (500 MW/1,000 MWh) and a strong pipeline of high-margin pumped hydro assets, ensuring reliable, round-the-clock clean power supply. 4QFY26 Ebitda came in broadly in line with estimates at INR22.5b, supported by strong generation growth across segments, while revenue beat expectations at ₹4,500 crore (+41 per cent Y-o-Y). However, PAT missed estimates at ₹370 crore due to higher finance costs, minority interest impact, and one-off accounting adjustments, rather than operational underperformance. Medium-term earnings growth remains driven by 3GW annual capacity additions, improving RE contribution, and gradual deleveraging as assets stabilise and cash flows scale up. With 82 per cent of sales locked into long-term PPAs, cash flows are predictable and shielded from spot-market volatility. We expect Ebitda to grow at 31 per cent CAGR and PAT at 60 per cent CAGR over FY26–FY28.

===============================

(Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research. Views expressed are their own.)