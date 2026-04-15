Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Travel & Hospitality; check top bets here

India’s travel and hospitality sector witnessed a volatile close to FY26, with a strong start in January-February offset by significant disruptions in March due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Elevated airfares, widespread flight cancellations, and restricted airspace across key transit routes led to a sharp slowdown in inbound travel, resulting in flat-to-mildly negative occupancy trends and mid-single-digit growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), largely driven by average room rate (ARR) expansion.

The disruption was particularly pronounced given that the Gulf region accounts for nearly 30 per cent of India’s international travel flows. Over 23,000 flight cancellations and a pause in select international operations significantly impacted foreign tourist arrivals, a key contributor to premium hotel demand. Properties with higher dependence on foreign tourist arrivals saw a sharper decline in occupancy due to cancellations, while those with stronger domestic exposure remained relatively resilient, benefiting from steady local demand and a shift toward domestic travel.

Despite these near-term headwinds, the sector’s underlying fundamentals remain intact. A recently announced ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts are expected to restore air connectivity across major hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, paving the way for a gradual recovery in inbound travel. With foreign tourists accounting for a meaningful share of hospitality revenues and typically driving higher yields, normalisation in this segment is expected to support both occupancy and pricing. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook appears constructive, aided by a low base and improving travel sentiment. Early indicators suggest a sequential recovery in April, with demand likely to strengthen further into Q1FY27.

From a structural standpoint, the Indian hospitality sector continues to benefit from favourable demand-supply dynamics, a robust pipeline of room additions, and sustained growth in domestic travel. Rising activity across MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), weddings, and corporate travel is expected to underpin demand over the medium term. Additionally, ongoing brand expansions, asset renovations, and diversification into new formats are supporting revenue growth and operational leverage. With valuations currently trading below historical peaks, the sector offers a compelling medium-term opportunity, supported by strong earnings visibility and resilient demand drivers, even as it navigates short-term volatility.

Indian Hotels: TP – ₹800

Indian Hotels ’ diversified portfolio across owned, managed, and reimagined brands continues to drive resilient operating performance. Strong traction in core hospitality and new businesses, coupled with scale benefits and a predominantly asset-light pipeline, underpins margin expansion and enhances earnings visibility despite macro volatility. In Q3FY26, consolidated revenue grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line with our estimates, led by 9.5 per cent growth in the standalone segment and 16 per cent growth in subsidiaries. Standalone performance was supported by 13 per cent F&B growth amid strong MICE and wedding demand, while room revenue rose 6 per cent (ARR +7 per cent, occupancy flat). We expect sustained double-digit revenue growth, supported by rising MICE activity, brand scale-up, and partnerships such as ANK, Pride, Brij, and Atmantan, alongside a 30,200-key pipeline (94 per cent asset-light). We model a FY25-28 revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT CAGR of 14 per cent/18 per cent/16 per cent, with operating leverage driving steady margin expansion.

Lemon Tree: TP – ₹160