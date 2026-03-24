Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Utilities; check top stock pick here

ALMM expansion to wafers signals next phase of solar manufacturing consolidation

India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem is entering a new phase of structural evolution, following the government’s decision to extend the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework to include wafers from June 2028. This move completes the policy’s coverage across the entire solar value chain - modules, cells, and now wafers; marking a decisive push toward end-to-end domestic manufacturing.

The amendment introduces ALMM List-III for wafers, with implementation contingent upon the establishment of at least three independent players with a combined capacity of 15GW across ingot and wafer production. While certain exemptions have been provided such as projects nearing bid deadlines and select open-access installations; the broader direction is clear: future solar projects will increasingly be required to source components entirely from domestically approved supply chains.

This policy shift is expected to significantly reshape industry dynamics. The current module manufacturing landscape remains fragmented, with multiple small-scale players contributing to pricing pressure and margin compression. The combined enforcement of ALMM-II (cells) and ALMM-III (wafers) is likely to accelerate consolidation, favouring players with integrated capabilities spanning the full manufacturing stack. Such integration not only enhances control over costs but also improves supply reliability and margin resilience.

Capacity expansion plans already underway indicate that the industry is preparing for this transition. Several manufacturers have announced large-scale investments in ingot and wafer facilities, with timelines aligned ahead of the enforcement trigger. This suggests growing confidence in the long-term policy framework and demand visibility, particularly as domestic solar installations continue to scale.

From a demand-supply perspective, the move strengthens India’s ambition to reduce import dependence and build a self-reliant renewable energy ecosystem. However, execution risks remain. The success of the policy will depend on timely capacity creation, technological competitiveness, and the ability of domestic players to match global cost benchmarks.

In the medium term, the sector appears well-positioned for structurally higher profitability, driven by improved pricing power, better capacity utilisation, and reduced external supply shocks.

As the ecosystem transitions toward vertically integrated manufacturing, companies with early investments in upstream capabilities are likely to emerge as key beneficiaries.

Overall, the extension of ALMM to wafers represents a pivotal step in India’s solar manufacturing journey - one that could redefine competitive positioning while reinforcing long-term sectoral growth.

Waaree Energies: Target Price- ₹3,514

Waaree Energies benefits from its strong position in domestic and international solar module/cell manufacturing, operational efficiency gains, and a favourable product mix. Rising share of DCR modules and enhanced competitiveness versus Chinese imports support sustainable long-term growth and structural advantage. Q3FY26 results surpassed expectations, with revenue of ₹7,570 crore (beats estimate by 16 per cent) and Ebitda up 26 per cent with Ebitda margin of 25 per cent. Module and cell production grew 34 per cent/35 per cent Q-o-Q. Higher realisations, improved utilisation, and cost absorption measures mitigated the limited impact of silver price volatility. Looking forward, WEL is set to exceed FY26 Ebitda guidance of ₹5,500-6,000 crore. Margins are expected to moderate gradually to 20.5 per cent by FY28, while strong global pricing, ramped-up production, and project execution support growth.

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(Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Desk. Views expressed are their own. )