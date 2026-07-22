MPS hits 20% upper circuit as Q1 PAT jumps 43%; board okays Singapore WOS

Shares of Printing & Publication sector player MPS surged 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹2,564 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, after the company announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27).

During the trading session, nearly 1.3 million equity shares of MPS , estimated to be worth around ₹323 crore, changed hands across the BSE and NSE before trading in the counter was halted for the day.

In an exchange filing, MPS said its revenue from operations increased 20.38 per cent to ₹224.24 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹186.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53.03 per cent to ₹76.96 crore from ₹50.29 crore in Q1FY26.

Check Q1 Results Today Profit after tax (PAT) climbed 42.99 per cent to ₹50.39 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹35.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Alongside the financial results, MPS informed the exchanges that its board had approved the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in Singapore. The company will invest up to ₹1 crore towards subscription to the share capital of the proposed subsidiary, to be made in one or more tranches, subject to applicable compliances.

"The Board of Directors of the Company approved the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in Singapore and an investment of up to INR 1,00,000,00 (Rupees One Crore) towards subscription to the share capital of the proposed WOS, to be made in one or more tranches, subject to compliance with the applicable provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2022, read with rules framed thereunder, the applicable directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time, and the applicable laws and regulatory requirements of Singapore," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

The proposed subsidiary is aimed at facilitating the company's business objectives and strengthening its international presence, MPS said. The WOS will be incorporated in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework governing overseas investments and company incorporation.