MPS jumps 8% on HDFC Securities' 'Stock Pick of the Week' tag; check target

Shares of MPS were in high demand on the bourses, climbing 8.48 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,055 apiece on the BSE during trading on Monday, July 6, 2026, after HDFC Securities named it its Stock Pick of the Week.

The company's ability to integrate deep content expertise with advanced platform engineering and AI-driven capabilities, the brokerage said, enables it to scale rapidly, deepen strategic partnerships, and strengthen its position as a preferred partner in the global learning and knowledge ecosystem.

Although the stock pared some of its gains, it continued to trade higher. At 11:18 AM on Monday, the counter was trading at ₹2,003, up 5.74 per cent from its previous close.

HDFC Securities has recommended investors buy the stock in the ₹1,880–1,930 band and accumulate on dips in the ₹1,705–1,740 band (13x FY28E EPS).

"We believe the base case fair value of the stock is ₹2,080 (15.75x FY28E EPS) and the bull case fair value of the stock is ₹2,250 (17x FY28E EPS) over the next four quarters," said the brokerage in its report.

Growth strategy under Vision 2027

According to HDFC Securities, MPS has entered a new phase of growth focused on unlocking synergies across its diverse portfolio of acquisitions.

"The journey toward Vision 2027 is centred on achieving significant scale through a dual-pronged approach: a market-oriented strategy to drive organic growth and an enhanced acquisition playbook. This evolution marks a shift from acquiring turnaround assets to investing in high-growth, high-quality businesses at competitive valuations, ensuring sustainable value creation for the long term," said the brokerage.

The brokerage added that MPS's financial profile remains healthy, supported by stable earnings, a sizeable net worth, strong liquidity, large cash reserves, and a healthy capital structure. The company has delivered sustained growth in revenue and profit, and HDFC Securities expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 per cent over FY26–FY28E. It also expects margins to remain in the 30.5–31 per cent range during FY27E–FY28E.

HDFC Securities expects the company to deliver revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGRs of 16.4 per cent, 16.5 per cent, and 16.3 per cent, respectively, over FY26–FY28E.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "Strong cash-rich balance sheet, robust return ratios, strong margin profile, and healthy growth outlook support our positive view on the stock," said the brokerage.

Key risks remain despite strong outlook

HDFC Securities, however, highlighted several risks that could weigh on the company's performance, including currency volatility, pricing pressure, talent retention challenges, rising visa costs, and stringent immigration norms.

It also noted the company's significant revenue dependence on the U.S. and the UK/Europe, making the business vulnerable to regulatory, economic, and geopolitical shocks.

High client concentration, with a majority of revenue coming from top customers, poses an additional risk if key contracts are lost. The brokerage also flagged structural challenges such as AI-driven disruption, intense competition, and a potential shift towards in-house operating models that could reduce outsourcing demand.

The brokerage further believes that operational risks, including volatile revenues, high attrition, skill gaps, debtor days exceeding 50, and delayed payments, could pressure liquidity and margins. In addition, the brokerage said the company's low-margin distribution business continues to weigh on overall profitability.