MRPL shares jump 9% as ONGC approves strategic oil reserve in Mangaluru

MRPL share price today: Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) today gained nearly 9 per cent in an intraday move after parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that its board has approved a plan to add 1.75 million tons of capacity in Mangalore, Karnataka, to national crude reserves. Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) today gained nearly 9 per cent in an intraday move after parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that its board has approved a plan to add 1.75 million tons of capacity in Mangalore, Karnataka, to national crude reserves. READ MORE

MRPL shares opened higher at ₹150.25 and extended gains to an intraday high of ₹162.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 1:45 PM, the stock was trading 8.4 per cent higher at ₹162.30, with around 27 million shares changing hands on the exchange.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 1 per cent at 24,200. ONGC approves strategic oil reserve expansion

According to an exchange filing by ONGC, its board has accorded in-principle approval for the development of 1.75 MMT capacity Strategic Petroleum Reserves as a project of national importance along with associated facilities at Mangalore (Phase-I Extension) as per the directives of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

In addition, the board also directed to take up with the government for broadening commercial utilisation opportunity with associated regulatory support. Why it matters?

The development assumes significance as it comes at a time when the government is making efforts to expand the country’s strategic oil reserves.

The government wants reserves of crude, and liquefied natural and petroleum gas to be large enough to meet as much as a month of domestic demand.

When complete, the project will increase holdings managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd., the state-owned entity that oversees the stockpiles.

At present, Indian Strategic has underground caverns at three sites on the east and west coasts that total 5.33 million tons. In addition, two more sites are being built to add a further 6.5 million tons of space.

MRPL stock: Analyst view MRPL, a subsidiary of ONGC, operates a 300,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Karnataka state, and ONGC may use the new caverns in conjunction with MRPL for storage.

Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that MRPL has witnessed a volatile journey over the past year. After touching a high of ₹212 in March, the stock underwent a healthy correction and found support near the rising trendline around the ₹145 zone. In today's session, the stock bounced sharply and moved close to its 200-day moving average (DMA), indicating improving sentiment.