Shares of Mrugesh Trading Ltd have surged nearly 285 per cent in six months, climbing from ₹34.78 to ₹133.85, taking the company's market capitalisation to approximately ₹9,670 crore even as its latest quarterly financial results show relatively modest earnings.

The stock closed at ₹140.54 on November 27, gaining 5 per cent over its previous close of ₹133.85 and touching a fresh record high, according to stock exchange data.

The rally has been even more pronounced over a longer period: from ₹3.65 on November 26, 2025, the share price has risen more than 3,560 per cent in a year.

The extraordinary market performance comes against the backdrop of an improvement in the company's September-quarter results, with Mrugesh Trading reporting a return to profitability after posting a loss in the corresponding period last year.

The scale of the stock-market rally comes company's improved earnings profile. Its net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 was ₹14.21 lakh, compared to a loss of ₹2.92 lakh a year earlier.

Total income increased to ₹2.19 crore from ₹98.25 lakh, a growth of approximately 123 per cent. Revenue from operations rose 74.4 per cent to ₹1.71 crore, while other income contributed another ₹47.89 lakh.

The company reported a profit before tax of ₹14.21 lakh against a loss of ₹2.92 lakh in the year-ago quarter.

Mrugesh Trading is engaged in commodity trading, with a focus on agricultural commodities and bulk goods.

Its activities include sourcing and distribution through supplier and partner networks, connecting producers with domestic markets.

The company also generates revenue through trading and commission-based transactions. It is committed to providing high-quality agricultural products through reliable sourcing and efficient distribution.