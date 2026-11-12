MSCI Nov rejig: LIC, Adani Green, Meesho among 4 additions; PI Inds exits

MSCI Indices November Rejig: As part of its November 2026 review, MSCI has added four stocks, namely Coforge, : As part of its November 2026 review, MSCI has added four stocks, namely Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy, and Meesho, to its MSCI India Standard Index, while PI Industries has been excluded.

The MSCI Standard Index rebalancing, one of the most closely watched rebalancing events of the year globally, was announced on November 11, with the changes expected to come into effect from November 30.

MSCI India Standard Index According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Coforge is expected to see the highest inflows worth $630 million, followed by LIC at $468 million, Adani Green Energy at $348 million and Meesho at $307 million. On the flip side, PI Industries could see outflows of $119 million, estimates the domestic brokerage.

Eleven other stocks will see an increase in their weightage in the MSCI Standard index, which includes several new-age tech stocks like Groww, Lenskart, and Paytm.

And nine stocks will see a decline in their wights, including several names like NTPC, Grasim, MRF, Siemens India.

Overall, Nuvama said that India's weight in the MSCI EM Index is set to increase from 11.5 per cent to 11.7 per cent, translating into estimated incremental

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates passive inflows of around $2 billion.

MSCI Smallcap Index

Further, MSCI's India Smallcap Index will see 11 additions and 29 exclusions, with sharp volatility towards the end of October triggering price declines and multiple deletions.

Among stocks that have made the cut are: Shadowfax Technologies, PI Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, HUDCO, Diamond Power Infra, Aequs, Viyash Scientific, E2e Networks, SG Mart, Molbio Diagnostics and Axiscades Technologies. These inclusions are seen resulting in cumulative inflows of $95 million as per Nuvama's estimates.

Meanwhile, stocks that will make the exit are Coforge, Hindustan Construction, Praj Industries, Arvind Fashions, Ion Exchange India, Happiest Minds Tech, India Cements, TTK Prestige, Shakti Pumps India, AB Fashion, Sandur Manganese & Iron, Ashapura Minechem, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Borosil, Maharashtra Seamless, Jupiter Wagons, Sneco Gold, GR Infra, Midhani, TCI, Signature Global, Avenuesai, Triveni Engineering, Campus, Alhuwalia Contract, PNC Infratech, CSB Bank, Inox Green Energy, GSPL Transmission.