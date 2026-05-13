Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out

MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out

India's weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier

MSCI

MSCI rejig (Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global index provider MSCI has announced the inclusion of Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) in the MSCI Global Standard Index under its May 2026 index review.
 
On the other hand, MSCI has excluded Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers, and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) from the MSCI India Index, which is a part of Global Standard Index. 
 
The changes to the constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will come into effect after the market close on May 29, 2026.
 
India’s weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier, while the number of Indian companies in the index stayed constant at 165.
 
 
The weightage of Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Oracle Financial Services Software, and Trent in the MSCI Standard Index is set to increase. However, the weightage of around 75 stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India, among others, will decrease.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty below 23,300; SMIDs off highs; Nifty PSU Bank down 1%

Jewellery stocks slide after govt hikes import duty on gold

Gold duty hike hits jewellery stocks: Kalyan, Senco Gold fall up to 6%

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Tata Power, Cipla, RVNL, Dixon Tech and more

share markets, markets

Nifty50 key levels to watch on May 13; IRFC, LTM on analyst radar

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi proposes phased physical settlement in select agri derivatives

 
MSCI Smallcap Index rejig saw 14 stocks being added and 29 stocks excluded in the May 2026 review.
 
New inclusions include Aditya Infotech, Anthem Biosciences, Anupam Rasayan India, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Emmvee Photovoltaic, Escorts Kubota, Fractal Analytics, Indian Renewable Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers India, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, and Tenneco Clean Air India.
 
On the other hand, Alok Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Jet Healthcare, CE Info Systems, Cello World, Federal Bank, GMM Pfaudler, among others were excluded from the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.
 
The changes to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index will also be implemented after market close on May 29, 2026.
 
The MSCI conducts periodic index reviews to reassess its global equity constituents based on criteria such as market capitalisation, liquidity, and free-float.

More From This Section

The NSE F&O data shows that FIIs net sold 69,369 contracts of Nifty futures in the last eight straight trading sessions.

FIIs net sold Nifty futures for 8 straight days; OI up 41%; shows F&O data

Asian stocks

Asian markets falter as hot US inflation, shaky Iran ceasefire weigh

Stocks to buy

Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

Strong domestic demand may offset conflict impact for Indian Hotels in FY27

Strong domestic demand could ease war's impact for Indian Hotelspremium

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps

Nifty IT tumbles 3.7% to near 3-year low amid AI disruption concerns

Topics : Markets MSCI MSCI indices Stock Market Today Adani Group Federal Bank Indian Bank News National Aluminium Company Rail Vikas Nigam Hyundai Motor India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFuel Crisis in IndiaQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance