MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out

Global index provider MSCI has announced the inclusion of Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) in the MSCI Global Standard Index under its May 2026 index review.

The changes to the constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will come into effect after the market close on May 29, 2026.

India’s weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier, while the number of Indian companies in the index stayed constant at 165.

MSCI Smallcap Index rejig saw 14 stocks being added and 29 stocks excluded in the May 2026 review.

New inclusions include Aditya Infotech, Anthem Biosciences, Anupam Rasayan India, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Emmvee Photovoltaic, Escorts Kubota, Fractal Analytics, Indian Renewable Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers India, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, and Tenneco Clean Air India.

On the other hand, Alok Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Jet Healthcare, CE Info Systems, Cello World, Federal Bank, GMM Pfaudler, among others were excluded from the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.

The changes to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index will also be implemented after market close on May 29, 2026.

The MSCI conducts periodic index reviews to reassess its global equity constituents based on criteria such as market capitalisation, liquidity, and free-float.