MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out
India's weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Global index provider MSCI has announced the inclusion of Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) in the MSCI Global Standard Index under its May 2026 index review.
On the other hand, MSCI has excluded Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers, and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) from the MSCI India Index, which is a part of Global Standard Index.
The changes to the constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will come into effect after the market close on May 29, 2026.
India’s weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier, while the number of Indian companies in the index stayed constant at 165.
The weightage of Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Oracle Financial Services Software, and Trent in the MSCI Standard Index is set to increase. However, the weightage of around 75 stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India, among others, will decrease.
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MSCI Smallcap Index rejig saw 14 stocks being added and 29 stocks excluded in the May 2026 review.
New inclusions include Aditya Infotech, Anthem Biosciences, Anupam Rasayan India, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Emmvee Photovoltaic, Escorts Kubota, Fractal Analytics, Indian Renewable Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers India, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, and Tenneco Clean Air India.
On the other hand, Alok Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Jet Healthcare, CE Info Systems, Cello World, Federal Bank, GMM Pfaudler, among others were excluded from the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.
The changes to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index will also be implemented after market close on May 29, 2026.
The MSCI conducts periodic index reviews to reassess its global equity constituents based on criteria such as market capitalisation, liquidity, and free-float.
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Topics : Markets MSCI MSCI indices Stock Market Today Adani Group Federal Bank Indian Bank News National Aluminium Company Rail Vikas Nigam Hyundai Motor India
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST