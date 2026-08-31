MSCI rejig sends CAS volumes surging, sparks sharp moves in stocks

On the first rebalancing following the rejig by global index provider MSCI in its indices since the implementation of the closing auction session, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw turnover in the special window surge to Rs 39,718 crore — or nearly 22 per cent of the total turnover in the cash segment.

The cash segment turnover on Monday stood at Rs 1.81 trillion.

The spike stands in sharp contrast to the CAS’ typical share of trading activity. In comparison, turnover in the CAS window in August averaged around 1 per cent of NSE's total cash volume. For instance, on Friday, turnover in CAS on NSE stood at Rs 945 crore, while cash market turnover stood at Rs 1.1 trillion.

A similar pattern was visible on the BSE, where CAS turnover rose to Rs 59.5 crore on Monday from the range of Rs 9 crore to Rs 22 crore recorded through most of August — excluding the expiry dates, which saw higher volumes.

Owing to the flows from the rebalancing, volumes surged during CAS. At present, CAS is only applicable to stocks in the futures and options segment.

CAS was implemented on August 3 as a separate 20-minute window to help determine a stock’s closing price — in a bid to reduce tracking errors and help passive funds in NAV calculation.

"The CAS turnover recorded on the rebalancing day demonstrates that index funds and passive investors executed their rebalancing trades through the Closing Auction Session wholeheartedly, reflecting their trust in CAS as the mechanism for fair and transparent closing price discovery," said NSE. Monday's MSCI rebalancing is among the periodic index reviews that prompt passive funds globally to adjust their India allocations, often triggering sharp, short-lived spikes in end-of-day trading volumes.

Since implementation, several market participants have raised concerns over thin liquidity and sharp moves in stock prices in CAS. On Monday too, while the new mechanism absorbed the significant surge in turnover, dozens of stocks saw sharp swings in the window — hitting their 3 per cent limits.

“The first MSCI rebalancing through India’s CAS was executed successfully, but price action was quite frenetic. There was significant price movement, with 31 stocks hitting the upper 3 per cent band and 10 hitting the lower band,” said Kamlesh Shroff, national president, Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), a brokers’ body.

Adani Group companies saw sharp movement during the CAS window due to the scheduled MSCI rebalancing.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 9.8 per cent lower on Monday — with a sharper fall during CAS. All other group stocks also ended the day in the red.

Overall, the Adani Group companies erased Rs 1.37 trillion in market value in Monday’s fall.

“Interestingly, Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports, despite expected inflows, closed at the lower band. Key MSCI names also saw a substantial share of their daily volumes concentrated in the CAS. Overall, liquidity was available, but the concentration of passive flows in a short auction window led to significant price dislocations,” added Shroff.