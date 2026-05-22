MTAR Technologies share price

Share price of MTAR Technologies (MTAR) hit a new high of ₹8,447.95, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deal after the company said it secured purchase orders worth of ₹467 crore from an international entity.

The stock was trading higher for the third straight day, surging 24 per cent during the period. Since April, the market price of MTAR has more-than-doubled or zoomed 144 per cent from a level of ₹3,469.30. Further, it zoomed 507 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,391 touched on August 29, 2025.

MTAR bags purchase orders worth of ₹467 crore

MTAR informed the stock exchanges that the company received a purchase orders valued at $48.68 million at an exchange rate of ₹96 (₹467.30 crore) from an international entity.

MTAR said the company cannot disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality. It is in continuation of regular business from existing customer, the company said. MTAR further said that the time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed will be decided later.

Earlier, on May 14, 2026, MTAR informed that the company received a purchase orders valued at $238.76 million at an exchange rate of ₹95.50/- (₹2,278.96 crore) from the international entity.

What has MTAR’s stock price zoomed 144% since April

MTAR is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to clean energy – civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace & defence (A&D) sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs.

MTAR in Q4 earnings conference call said that the outlook for next financial looks very positive. And having confidence in the execution of orders on hand, the management raised revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2027 (FY27) from 50 per cent to 80 per cent plus, with clear EBITDA margins of around 24 per cent for the year, mainly due to the company’s initial expansion of capacities in various sectors in clean energy, which has already commissioned.

READ | ITC Q4 fails to cheer Street; analysts cautious on cigarette volume growth Apart from clean energy, the oil and gas plant will also be commissioned by September end and will be fully operational. The nuclear and aerospace sectors will contribute much larger numbers with nuclear projects being executed this year, having strong order book and volume production commenced in aerospace division with certain customers.

The management said the company can also look ahead with confidence in spite of geopolitical crisis as the company is now well prepared and in much stronger position now to achieve the required growth and the required margins as well.

The closing order book for FY26 is at ₹2,580 crore, and the management had given a guidance of ₹2,800 crore. The marginal difference is due to some nuclear orders and the defense orders being deferred to the current quarter, which does not have any impact on business outlook for this year, the management said.

The company management is confident of receiving large orders across various sectors during FY27 and the estimated closing order book would be close to about ₹5,000 crore at the end of the year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on MTAR

MTAR has a strong order book of ₹2,600 crore as of March 2026, driven by a healthy pipeline across the clean energy (fuel cells), A&D, nuclear sectors, products & others. Further, completion of the first articles and the shift to volume production for new customers across all segments will drive further growth. Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipates these initiatives to translate into strong growth and margin expansion, led by operating leverage, as guided by the management.

Working capital concerns have been addressed with better payment terms and capital advances, leading to strong operating cash flow. Management indicated ongoing measures to sustain it at current levels. The brokerage firm estimates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67 per cent/86 per cent/105 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT over FY26-FY28. However, currently, MTAR quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹8,000 (based on 60x FY28 EPS and translating into a ~0.6x PEG ratio on FY26-28E EPS CAGR). ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.