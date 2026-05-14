MTAR stock spurts 113% since April; Motilal Oswal sees more upside

MTAR Technologies share price

MTAR Technologies (MTAR) hit a new high of ₹7,404.95, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after winning contracts worth of ₹2,279 crore. Shares of(MTAR) hit a new high of ₹7,404.95, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after winning contracts worth of ₹2,279 crore.

Since April, the stock price of the aerospace & defence (A&D) company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 113 per cent from a level of ₹3,469.30 on the BSE. In the past 13 months, it skyrocketed 543 per cent from from levels of ₹1,152 on April 7, 2025.

At 12:14 PM; MTAR was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹7,335.45, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold. A combined 2.54 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving MTAR’s stock price?

MTAR informed the stock exchanges that the company received purchase orders valued at $238.76 million at an exchange rate of ₹95.50/- (₹2278.96 crore) from an international entity.

MTAR said the company cannot disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality. It is in continuation of regular business from existing customer, the company said.

MTAR further said that the time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed will be decided later.

MTAR is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to clean energy – civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, A&D sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs.

MTAR Technologies’ Q4 financial performance

MTAR reported a strong January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) performance with revenue rising 67.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹306.1 crore, while EBITDA increased 80.9 per cent YoY to ₹61.8 crore with EBITDA margin expanding to 20.2 per cent (vs 18.7 per cent YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) surged 222.3 per cent YoY to ₹44.3 crore, driven by strong execution and operating leverage.

For FY26, revenue grew 29.6 per cent YoY to ₹876.2 crore, while EBITDA rose 41.7 per cent YoY to ₹171.2 crore with margin improving to 19.5 per cent (vs 17.9 per cent YoY). PAT increased 76.2 per cent YoY to ₹94 crore, supported by higher contribution from technology-intensive precision engineering products across clean energy, aerospace and defence segments.

MTAR said the company witnessed a phenomenal financial year 2025-26 (FY26) marked by robust revenue growth and the highest ever inflow of orders, reflecting its continued pursuit of delivering technology intensive and differentiated precision engineered products.

The company continues to focus on high growth sectors and expects a strong inflow of orders in FY27 across its key business verticals. Backed by strong execution capabilities, expanding capacities, and favourable industry trends, the management remains confident of sustaining the company’s growth momentum in the years ahead.

In addition, the company expects a sequential improvement in margins over the coming quarters due to higher operating leverage and a favourable transition in the product mix towards volume-based production.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees more upside for stock

MTAR has a strong order book of around ₹2,600 crore as of March 2026, driven by a healthy pipeline across the clean energy (fuel cells), A&D, nuclear sectors, products & others. Further, completion of the first articles and the shift to volume production for new customers across all segments will drive further growth.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipate these initiatives to translate into strong growth and margin expansion, led by operating leverage, as guided by the management. Working capital concerns have been addressed with better payment terms and capital advances, leading to strong operating cash flow. Management indicated ongoing measures to sustain it at current levels, the brokerage firm said in Q4 result update. Analysts reiterated 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹8,000 (based on 60x FY28 EPS and translating into a ~0.6x PEG ratio on FY26-28E EPS CAGR). ================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.